STOCKTON — Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters has implemented a series of changes this election cycle to ensure volunteers and voters remain healthy and safe.
“This is an interesting election and an interesting time in which to live,” Registrar Melinda Dubroff said during a Wednesday virtual conference.
“Voters have concerns about casting their ballots and protecting their health at the same time,” Dubroff said. “Out duty is to be sure every eligible voter in San Joaquin County can safely cast their ballot.”
To do that, Dubroff said for the first time in history, every registered voter in the county will receive a mail-in ballot, even if they did not request one.
Dubroff said there are more than 350,000 registered voters in the count, and about 80% of those are permanent vote-by-mail residents.
“That remaining 20 percent of voters either didn’t want to vote by mail, or didn’t know that they could,” she said. “So this will be something new for them.”
Of course, voters who like to leave the house to vote can still do so, Dubroff said. They just will not be traveling to a neighborhood polling center, such as a neighbor’s garage or nearby school.
Instead, Dubroff said her office has created 34 larger voting locations called Voter Service Centers, which will be set up mostly in high school or elementary school gymnasiums throughout the county and be open Oct. 31 to Nov. 3.
Dubroff said voter service centers will allow for social distancing and provide more time for voters to cast their ballots. Masks will also be provided at the centers, but Dubroff said no voter will be turned away if they aren’t wearing one.
Not only will residents be able to vote or drop off their ballot at the service centers, but they will be able to register if they missed the Oct. 19 deadline, Dubroff said.
Her office will also have a large voting center at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds, with an appointment-only area for those who don’t want to be exposed to other voters or do not want to expose themselves to possible COVID-19 contraction.
There will also be a drive-through voting service, where an ROV employee will take a resident’s voting information and provide them a ballot to either fill out in the car or take home with them. When finished, the ROV will take the ballot for counting, Dubroff said.
Vote-by-mail ballots will be sent to residents beginning Oct. 5, and Dubroff is encouraging voters to cast their ballots as early as possible.
“Return your ballots as soon as you get them,” she said. “Make your decision and mail them back to us. The sooner we get them, the more votes we can count before the polls close and the less we will have afterward.”
For residents who are still hesitant about sending their ballot through the postal service, Dubroff said there will be 26 ballot drop-off locations throughout the county as well, including at each city hall.
The Registrar’s office will begin opening and inspecting vote-by-mail ballots on Oct. 12. Employees and volunteers helping with the count will not look how a resident voted, Dubroff said, as the machine quickly opens them and counts the vote.
With vote-by-mail opponents pushing the notion the process will be plagued with fraud, Dubroff said her staff will count only one ballot from each voter.
“A voter could say they never received their ballot, so we send them another, then they find that first ballot,” she said. “They could ask for up to three ballots. It’s okay for us to send them those ballots, because only one — the first one we receive — will be counted. One person, one signature, one vote.”
Polls officially close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 3, and Dubroff said the first round of results, which will be from vote-by-mail ballots, should be posted at www.sjgov.org/department/rov by 9 p.m. All votes will be counted and certified by Dec. 3.
Dubroff said at this time she sees no obstacles ahead that could disrupt or tarnish the election. However, she said anything can happen in the days leading up to Nov. 3 and the certification period the 30 days afterward.
“Elections aren’t perfect,” Dubroff said. “And that’s because they’re run by humans. Something could always happen that we need to be concerned about. But the confidence from voters in San Joaquin County is not something I see that is going to be an issue.”