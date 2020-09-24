Editor's note: We sent candidates running for local offices a questionnaire, asking them to share their views and goals with our readers. Kelley Marable is running to represent Lodi Unified School District Area 7.
Why are you running for school board?
I am running for school board because it is my desire to create a more academically comfortable, safe, healthy and educational environment through dialogue and change. It is also my hopes to promote more successful and uplifting pathways for students, teachers and the community we serve.
Why are you the best candidate for the seat?
I continually hold myself and others to high expectations through my positive energy, wit, friendly professionalism and diligence. I have my bachelor’s degree in community leadership and justice and I am successful at articulating between the schools, community, administrators, teachers, parents and staff members. In the past I have worked high-profile positions with Child Protective Services, but my beginnings with Lodi Unified School District started as an involved parent. I was later invited to participate in the Superintendent Advisory Committee meetings where after several meetings I was voted in as a formal member. I currently work as a community liaison assistant with case work, trainings, mentoring, recreational and educational activities, supporting students, parents, teachers, administrators and other staff members. I have faced and overcome challenges, accomplished many goals and difficulties using fair and creative solutions. I have a great understanding of what students, teachers, families, and faculty may be going through. I desire to face unique situations as opportunities to encourage the development of new ideas according to needs, then matching needs with resources and also by allowing the community to be heard and seen. Hopefully I can be a strong positive influence for students, family and community achievements. I will listen, and I will aim for what is in the best interest of students’ well-being.
If elected, what do you hope to accomplish?
I am impressed with Lodi Unified being a district committed and always willing to help support its students in every way possible. I look forward to creating a future to where graduation rates are increased, and clearer pathways towards rewarding careers. I will work towards the equal treatment of all students, a more positive learning environment, and I want to increase the district’s success in becoming more distinguished for students, and teachers and utilizing every avenue for creating positive accomplishments.
How can Lodi Unified School District better serve the community?
By looking at other districts that have positive community ratings and choosing to use a similar or exact model. At times there is too much of a negative focus on the areas that are problematic. There needs to be more recognition of the jobs well done by the students, teachers, parents, other staff members and vital community members.
Your thoughts on:
Educational inequality: This subject can come from many different avenues and risk factors such as disabilities, poverty, homelessness, etc. Without being specific I would have to manage this subject as it presents itself to me. But, my current answer for this would be to address it in the manner that best leads to a fair and complete resolution to the problem.
Student-teacher ratio: The amount of proper workload for any profession is important, as is the need for proper student-teacher ratio. There is also the area of subject taught that would determine the appropriate number of students. If there are past/present, failures/successes that need attention or have provided healthy/unhealthy outcomes for the student, teacher and district, then there will possibly be changes implemented based on needs.
Local Control and Accountability Plan expenditures/transparency: Fiscal expenditures and transparency are vital. These must be handled with the utmost respect, and recognition in order for performance to be strengthened in any educational area. The LCAP area is key, and must be managed accordingly and with the right balance.
School safety/security: School safety is in continual need of assessment. Not limited to campus violence but also concerning behaviors, threats and personal safety concerns. But, now with threats currently targeting technology. Safety and security resources are definitely needed now more than ever to create ways to combat these situations with guidelines, strategies, restrictions and preventions.
Sexual education curriculum: In the sixth grade I went through sexual education at my school. I do support learning basic understanding of human development, and life preparation.
Trade schools/skills: I support trade schools, especially when they are incorporated as part of public-school curriculum. They are successful for accelerating a student’s career preparation, goals, and ability to earn a good living.
Technology in education: Technology is a necessity. It is a resource that is heavily relied on that has become a very part of our existence. In today’s times we almost cannot cope without it, and because of this it is imperative that education, training in operation and support continually remain a secure part the educational system.
Charter schools: I feel options are a choice for those who want another resource, I do not uphold any comparison of one school against the other, people have the right to choose which is best for them.
School discipline: There is always a place for procedure when it comes to disciplinary action. School is a valuable foundation for education and when appropriate I am always in favor of alternative solutions.
Accountability to taxpayers: The school district is accountable to stakeholders for educating students. The district must attempt to have the students meet the state standard of educational requirements. Their accountability is also in the area of ensuring that policies and practices are being met, and if policies, practices or achievements aren’t being met then, the district must provide support, or make necessary changes to improve performance.