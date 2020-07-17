The nomination period to run for local city elections opened on Monday, and in Lodi, three candidates have already pulled papers.
Incumbent Joanne Mounce pulled her nomination papers on Monday, according to the Lodi City Clerk’s candidate activity page at www.lodi.gov. Mounce has been on the council since 2004, and has been reelected four times.
A certified public accountant, Mounce has previously served as Lodi’s mayor, This will be her first election running as a District 4 candidate, after the city transitioned to district voting in 2018.
Mikey Hothi, district director for Assemblyman Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, pulled papers on Tuesday to run for the city’s District 5 seat, which was held by Bob Johnson until his passing earlier this year.
A Lodi native, Hothi also serves on the Lodi Fire Foundation Board and the city’s Measure L Tax Oversight Commission.
Hector Madrigal, a 24-year-old Lodi native and Delta College alumni, also pulled papers for the District 5 seat on Monday. Madrigal received a political science degree from Delta and a pre-law certification. He also served as the school’s politics and law club.
Candidates have until Aug. 7 to turn their nomination papers in to the Lodi City Clerk. Those interested in running for city council must make an appointment with the city clerk’s office by calling 209-333-6702.
Three seats up on Lodi Unified board
According to the San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters candidate roster, three incumbents for the Lodi Unified School District Board of Education have qualified as candidates for the Nov. 3 election.
Gary Knackstedt, Ron Freitas and Joe Nava are all seeking reelection to their respective seats on the seven member board.
Nava currently serves as the board’s president, and has been a trustee since 2008. A former physical education teacher and Stagg High School head football coach, Nava represents the district’s southern area, which includes Plaza Robles High School, Delta Sierra Middle School, and Oakwood, Parklane, Sutherland and Wagner-Holt elementary schools.
Freitas is the board’s vice president this year, and has been a member since 2016. An assistant San Joaquin County District Attorney, Freitas represents McNair High School and Clairmont, Larson, Mosher and Westwood elementary schools.
Knackstedt has also been a board member since 2016, and last year served as president. A former Lodi High School athletic director, as well as a former tennis, cross country and track coach there, Knackstedt represents Bear Creek High School, Christa McAuliffe Middle School, and Creekside, Elkhorn, Julia Morgan, John Muir and Manlio Silva elementary schools.
Anyone interested in running for the Lodi Unified board can obtain nomination papers at the San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters office, 44. N. San Joaquin St., Suite 350, in Stockton. They can also call 209-468-8945, or email candidates@sjgov.org.
The deadline to file nomination papers is 5 p.m. Aug. 7.
Two seats open for Galt City Council
Seats held by Curt Campion and Paige Lampson on the Galt City Council are up for bid, but neither candidate has filed nomination papers, according to the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters unofficial candidate list.
Lampson was first elected to the council in 2016, and is a long-term substitute teacher, as well as freelance photographer who has worked with the News-Sentinel and Galt Herald. She served as the city’s mayor in 2019.
A former planning director, assistant city manager and community development director for the City of Galt, Campion was elected to the council in 2012 after retiring from 26 years of employment.
To obtain nomination papers for the election, call the Galt City Clerk’s Office at 209-366-7130 or email thubert@cityofgalt.org. The deadline to return papers is 5:30 p.m. Aug. 6.
Four seats for Galt school districts
According to the Sacramento County ROV, there are two seats open for the Galt Joint Union High School District Board of Education, but only incumbent Daniel Denier has declared candidacy. He filed on Wednesday, according to the candidate list.
A correctional officer for Yolo County, Denier currently serves as the board’s president and was elected in 2016.
The seat currently occupied by Terry Parker-Owning is also up for reelection, but according to the candidate roster, she has not filed.
A Real Estate agent, Parker-Owning has been a past president of the board, of which she has been a member since 2012.
Seats held by John Gordon and Matthew Felix on the Galt Joint Union Elementary School District Board of Education are also up for election, and neither incumbent had filed as of Thursday.
A school facilities consultant with the California Department of Education, Gordon has been on the school board for 10 years, serving as president three times.
Felix, an administrative law judge with the State of California, was appointed to the board in 2016.
Those interested in running for either school board can obtain nomination papers from the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters Office by appointment by calling 916-875-6276, or online at sacramentocountyelections.as.me/schedule.pnp.
The deadline to file nomination papers is 5 p.m. Aug. 7.