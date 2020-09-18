Editor's note: We sent candidates running for local offices a questionnaire, asking them to share their views and goals with our readers. Paul Akinjo is running to serve the State Assembly's 12th District, which encompasses Lockeford and Clements, as well as Escalon, Lathrop, Manteca and Ripon.
Why are you running for Assembly?
I am running for State Assembly because my heart for advocacy has always led me to stand up for the people in my community. I believe I will make a greater positive impact on the lives of people in California State Assembly District 12.
What issues set you apart from your opponent?
My opponent and his party have no concrete agenda to address poverty, health care, education, or housing in the district. I care about the people in this district, the issues that affects them, and the future of their children. I have worked with various community groups in order to fairly represent everyone and ensure no person is left out.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
If elected, I will provide leadership to advocate for safety and equality, especially given the current economic, health care, and social justice crises. It is time for a change that lifts up all people in District 12, not just a selected few. I have not taken money from special interest because my campaign is humbly supported by the citizens of this district. Racial justice, environmental policy, education, fair taxation, and housing are all on the ballot this November. While these are our priorities, COVID-19 and the failure of the Republican Party, makes health care front and center.
Do your support Prop. 15?
Yes
Props. 17 and 18?
Yes
Prop. 21?
Yes
Prop. 22?
No
Prop. 25?
Yes
Your thoughts on:
Police reform: As with any job, police must be held accountable. A policing system that disproportionately results in the loss of Black lives in America is a system that greatly needs reform. While it is difficult, the historic discriminatory nature of the police must be addressed through effective accountability and community involvement. Furthermore, some of the numerous tasks of the police must be redistributed, for example, by allowing mental health experts and crisis workers to take a larger role in responding to situations involving mental illness.
Civil rights/racial equality: I recognize the need to address systemic racism and meaningfully invest in communities of color across America, including in our district. We must continue to celebrate and fight for the rights of minority groups. Access to essential services and liberties, such as health care and security, must not be restrained by discriminatory policies or officials.
Immigration policy: America is a land of immigrants and of farmers. Fighting for immigrant rights is a priority especially because of their integral value to the farming economy of the Central Valley and the moral imperative to keep families together. As an immigrant, I know and understand the difficulties and motivations of what it means to be an immigrant. The farmworkers on the field and those that brings the food to our tables deserve better wages, health care, stability and education for their children.
Homelessness: Shelter is a basic human right. Any American working a minimum wage job should be able to afford shelter. Homelessness is a complex problem that requires multiple solutions in areas such as wages, affordable housing, and health care. Emergency housing, mental health services, and effective job training are a few of many ways to address the crisis of homelessness.
Affordable housing: The Central Valley is experiencing a lack of affordable housing as families are being priced out of previously middle-income housing. I will fight to bring the funding we need from Sacramento for effective solutions for affordable housing. During my time as a Lathrop City councilmember, Lathrop has seen growth in the construction of homes. I will continue to fight for affordability for the residents of my district.
Cost of higher education: As high education becomes a standard rather than an option, it must become more accessible and affordable. The rate at which high education has increased is significantly greater than that of wages in America. Crippling student debt is no way for young people to begin their adult lives. Education is one of the many factors that can either greatly increase or decrease the growing wealth inequality in America. America can and must invest in the education of its youth.
Economic development/job creation: On the Lathrop City Council, I have supported the city’s growth in business and economic development. I will continue to invest in growing local businesses, farmers, and working-class Americans. As the job market evolves, we must find solutions to provide the necessary skills and training to people as they enter the work force.
Contract workers/employment status: The Central Valley has an amazing workforce that supports the well-being and health of our communities. The rights of our workers must be protected and enforced. This pandemic has further demonstrated the irreplaceable value of essential workers, as well as shown the flaws in the systems meant to support them. I will fight to provide workers with necessities such as protective gear, paid sick leave, and living wages.
Taxes: Every American has the duty to pay their fair share of taxes. Tax loopholes that benefit large corporations must end. These loopholes take away large amounts of funding for community services and schools. Americans that are unable to afford human rights such as food and shelter should be able to receive the financial relief and support necessary. Tax cuts can also be used strategically such as for local businesses in areas with high rates of unemployment.
State’s role in educational curriculum: The state should support diverse and accommodating educational curriculum. While schools must be able to adapt to the specific needs of its students, policies should encourage studies that acknowledge the differing backgrounds and cultures of all its students through broader historical and ethnic studies. Furthermore, equal opportunities must be provided to students of all socioeconomic backgrounds.
Government accountability/transparency: Government transparency and accountability are essential to a functioning democracy in order to ensure citizen engagement and participation. The only way for active participation is through accessible and honest government officials that work to represent those that elect them. As an elected official, I am constantly in contact with my constituents to gain meaningful feedback and understand the true needs of my community.
Climate change policy: From lost homes to lost lives, we have witnessed the disasters that occur when we ignore climate change. We must invest in the transition to renewable energy and sustainable practices. The climate crisis provides us with an opportunity to create a more equitable society through practices such as the conservation of land and the creation of public transportation.