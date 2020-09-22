Editor's note: We sent candidates running for local offices a questionnaire, asking them to share their views and goals with our readers. Michael McKnight is running to represent Lodi City Council District 5.
Why are you running for city council?
I have considered running twice in the past. In 2012 I did not because my father was terminally ill so I focused on him. In 2016 I was starting a new project with my business and didn't feel I had the time to dedicate to a council seat. Now with the passing of Bob Johnson I felt it was important to continue his focus on fiscal responsibility, as well as try to expand on economic development. Plus, I think there needs to be more transparency on the council, as well as more support for small business and youth programs
Why are you the best candidate for the District 5 seat?
Experience. Life experience. Experience as an entrepreneur. Over 20 years in economic development. Experience as a first responder. Also, I am dedicated to the City of Lodi. I have no political aspirations and would not use this as a stepping stone for higher office.
If elected, what do you hope to accomplish?
I hope to manage the homeless issue better until we can get the county and state at the table to figure out a solution. I would like to help bolster and stabilize staffing for public safety. This also contributes to the issue of fiscal responsibility. I also hope to bring more business to Lodi with higher paying jobs.
How can Lodi better serve its citizens?
By listening to the citizens more. Also just because something can be done doesn't mean it must or should be done. Decisions need to be made more for the greatest number of citizens to benefit.
If elected, how do plan to balance serving the constituents in your district and doing what's best for the city?
Well there isn't a lot of separation there in my opinion. However, I am sure there will be an instance where an issue may arise but the key to solving it is dialogue.
Your thoughts on:
Homelessness: Needs to be managed better and can be within the law. Public Health hazards need to be mitigated.
Policing/budgeting: I would like to see Lodi get to full staffing. Currently PD is anywhere from 15%-20% below full staffing. Plus find a way so that we can reduce turnover of staff.
Development/growth: Lodi's growth has been pretty stagnant until recently. I am more concerned with business growth than residential.
Economic development/job creation: Lodi's median income is well below the state average and even other cities in our area. We have a lot of buildings that have to date been unoccupied as well as some existing facilities that I would endeavor to repurpose like the General Mills plant.
Affordable housing: I think we are a bit behind in affordable housing. Subdivisions in years past used to include more duplexes and such. Most that I have seen including my own in Reynolds Ranch do not. However, I would like to see more higher paying jobs here to offset that.
Service priorities: Improving electric infrastructure. I believe that has already begun but it will be crucial to attracting new business.
State vs. local control: More local control.
Marijuana ordinances: Not a hard NO as it is now. But there would need to be some serious discussion about regulation and location to say yes.
Diversity in local government: Absolutely.
Accountability to taxpayers/ratepayers: First and foremost.