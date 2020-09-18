Editor's note: We sent candidates running for local offices a questionnaire, asking them to share their views and goals with our readers. Assemblyman Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, is running for re-election in the State Assembly's 9th District, which also represents Galt and Lodi.
Why are you the best candidate for the seat?
Experience, knowledge, and a proven track record. I have spent my entire career in public service. Before being elected to the Assembly in 2014, I served as Elk Grove’s founding mayor and a 15-year council member, balancing budgets and building a city from the ground up. I spent three decades as a captain in the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department and now I have the honor and privilege of representing California’s 9th Assembly District. I grew up in Sacramento and am a graduate of the West Point Leadership Academy and FBI National Academy. I also earned a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Saint Mary’s College.
What issues set you apart from your opponent?
I am a lifelong moderate Democrat who believes in supporting working-class families, businesses and building a robust economy. I have a unique understanding of the communities and businesses that comprise the 9th District. I am endorsed by San Joaquin County Farm Bureau and have become a champion for agriculture and recognize the importance of California’s number one industry. I have been on over 60 farm tours, met with farmers and ranchers and have learned about their businesses and how as their representative I can help protect their livelihood and the future of California agriculture as a whole.
If elected, what is one thing you want to accomplish and how would you do it?
Jobs. Jobs. Jobs. Strengthening and encouraging new job development. We need to support small businesses, encourage entrepreneurship, and incentivize new businesses to locate to our region. Now more than ever we must rebuild after this devastating pandemic-induced recession.
Propositions
I haven’t taken positions on any of the propositions asked in this questionnaire.
Your thoughts on:
Police Reform: As a retired 30-year captain with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, I understand the issues surrounding police reform better than most. Defunding police will do nothing but hamper efforts to properly train and build stronger relationships between law enforcement and communities of color. The killing of George Floyd was inexcusable and could have been prevented. It’s important that we invest in new tactics, training and more community involvement. I plan to work with my colleagues in the Assembly on police reform legislation if re-elected.
Civil rights: I am a huge proponent of civil/equal rights. In the Assembly, I have been a champion for equal pay for women and minorities. In 2016, I authored and the governor signed AB 46, which requires pay equity for all public employees. Additionally, I am currently working with the governor to address pay equity and the under-representation of women and minorities in state civil service classifications.
Immigration policy: Our country is a country made of immigrants. I support our immigrant communities and their rights to privacy. If they are law-abiding and contributing to our society and our economy, they deserve to live a life of respect and dignity.
Homelessness: Homelessness is a serious issue in our region and is being exacerbated by the affordable housing crisis. We need to look closely at all contributing factors of homelessness. Two years ago, I was proud to attain $5 million in funding to help our homeless population in the region, but that is just a drop in the bucket. If we want to make systematic change, we must build more affordable housing, invest in job training and vocational programs, and mental health.
Affordable housing: Additional affordable housing needs to be built throughout California. I am in favor of a fee-based structure to help pay for affordable housing. Sacramento County, the city of Elk Grove, and other cities in the region have moved from affordable housing construction quotas to a fee-based structure to reduce the overall cost of construction of multi-family units. I believe this approach is the best balance between funding affordable housing and reducing the cost of housing construction. But, with all building related issues, I would look to the BIA and housing experts on this issue. I was instrumental in lowering the affordable housing fees in Elk Grove while I was on the city council.
Cost of higher education: I would like to freeze and eventually roll back tuition at California's three systems of higher education. I also would like to ensure greater access to financial aid. I have supported numerous legislative and budget proposals to provide greater funding for higher education and increase financial aid options.
Economic policy/jobs: We need to do everything possible to keep and attract businesses to California. I was proud to author AB 600, which renewed and expanded California’s manufacturing tax credit. Now several of our region’s agriculture producers/manufacturers are eligible for additional tax credits. I also believe that bureaucratic red tape and fees are major challenges for California businesses. I am open to eliminating fees that are unfair and duplicative as well as streamlining the process to reduce delays to get paperwork in order for a business to do business. Our focus should always be on increasing jobs.
Taxes: As chairman of the Assembly’s Budget Sub 4 Committee, I am continuously ensuring that our tax dollars are spent wisely and efficiently. California is already one of the most taxed states in the nation. Government accountability is always a top priority of mine.
State’s role in educational curriculum: I am a supporter of Common Core Curriculum. However, the state must fully fund education to ensure CCC is effective at reaching all students. The state plays a major role in education funding thus having impacts on curriculum.
Government accountability: As chairman of the Assembly’s Budget Sub 4 committee, I oversee all state agencies and departments. A particular focus of mine has been holding EDD accountable for their mismanagement of unemployment benefits during the pandemic. I’ve participated in hearings on government accountability and will continue to ensure that our government works for us.
Climate change: Climate change is a real and pressing issue that requires everyone to come together to come up with sound policy that will help combat climate change while not stifling our businesses. I supported extending California’s Cap and Trade program to ensure California is moving in the right direction at curbing greenhouse gases. Additionally, I have authored multiple bills on clean air and providing incentives for people to purchase more fuel-efficient vehicles as well as electric vehicles in the Central Valley.