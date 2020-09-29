Editor's note: We sent candidates running for local offices a questionnaire, asking them to share their views and goals with our readers. Traci Skinner is running to represent Galt Joint Union Elementary School District.
Why are you running for school board?
I chose to run for the GJUESD Board because I am passionate about education and would like to do my part to ensure all of our community's children have every educational opportunity available to them to prepare them for a successful future.
Why are you the best candidate for the seat?
As a mother of four children attending schools in Galt I am invested in the success of our district. I will always keep students' best interests at the forefront of all decisions. Working with children has always been important to me. Whether it was working as a preschool teacher, volunteering at The Valley Children’s Hospital or Assistant coaching for LRJH Cheer, I have always enjoyed trying to make a positive influence in children’s lives. My family’s roots in our community run deep. Since moving our family back to Galt five years ago, I have been an active parent volunteer on campus. Over the last three years I have worked as a substitute teacher in our district. I have loved working with students, teachers and staff and feel this opportunity is a new way to positively impact the lives of children in our community.
If elected, what do you hope to accomplish?
With the uncertainty public schools face in light of COVID-19, I am ready to face this pandemic, dig in my heels and make the best decisions for our students, parents and staff.
How can Galt Elementary better serve the community?
I truly feel as a community we should be asking ourselves how we can serve our school district better. Yes, it is the district’s responsibility to educate our children, but the success of our district depends on community support. I would be honored if you would allow me to serve as your next school board member so that I can do my part to help our district succeed.
Additional thoughts
Our district has a responsibility to ensure equality for our students. Student-teacher ratios should always be as low as possible. I feel transparency is important in any government agency. Our community has the right to hold the District accountable on expenditures. School safety should always be our first priority. Students, parents and staff all need to feel safe and secure while on campus. To achieve a successful learning environment there needs to be clear disciplinary guidelines and all students need to be held to those standards. It is the district’s responsibility to educate and incorporate technology in the classroom.