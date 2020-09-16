Lodi resident Tony Amador is hoping the third time is the charm in 2020, as he challenges Rep. Jerry McNerney, D-Stockton, for the 9th Congressional District seat on Nov. 3.
Amador, 77, first ran against McNerney in 2014, and again in 2016, and said he is running for Congress a third time because he better understands the duties of a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.
“I would represent the people, as envisioned by our forefathers in the Constitution, who formed our Republic,” Amador said. “The incumbent is a partisan Democrat beholden to his party structure. As an independent thinker, I am committed to representing the constituents and will challenge either party for the benefit of my constituents, while performing my duties as a Representative.”
A former Los Angeles police officer and United States Marshal, Amador said McNerney has shown a lack of interest in securing the nation’s borders, citing South American drug cartels deal not only in drug trafficking, but human trafficking as well. He also said gangs pose a threat to the country’s safety.
Amador added he will bring focus and energy to solve the nation’s Deferred Actions for Childhood Arrival — DACA — issue, in which neither political party has provided common sense reform to ensure migrant minors who followed the laws are given an opportunity to become permanent residents.
“The Democrats have nothing to show for the needs of the immigrants, and use undocumented as political fodder, convincing them that they are victims of the Republican party,” he said. “I will challenge my own party to move immigration issues towards a beneficial resolution. We should not give up our sovereign rights as a nation and need to protect our borders. I am not an advocate of open borders as is the incumbent.”
Amador is also advocating for more fiscal restraint and a downsizing of the government. He said more programs need to be cut to reduce the size of government, and more jobs must be created to refrain from being dependent on leaders in Washington, D.C.
“We have borrowed against ourselves to the point that the only way out is a severe shift in paradigms,” he said. “We need to recruit into our army of fiscal conservatives, a policy of reducing federal programs.”
A native of Murray, Utah, Amador has lived in Lodi with his wife Evalia for more than 20 years.
After retiring from law enforcement, he has served on several civic committees throughout the state, including the Republican Central Committee and Los Angeles Police Protective League, of which he was president.
Locally, Amador has served with the Mex/Am Lions Club, Lodi Rotary and the St. Anne’s Council. He also earned a degree from the University of Pacific’s McGeorge School of Law and a teaching credential from the University of Southern California extension program.
Visit www.amadorforcongress.net for more information on his campaign.
McNerney, 69, has served in Congress for the last 13 years, first representing Contra Costa County before districts were realigned in 2011.
The incumbent said he is still the best candidate to represent San Joaquin County because he has been dedicated to fighting for the community, whether it be securing funding for a new Veterans Administration clinic, lowering the cost of prescription drugs, or protecting the health and future of the San Joaquin Delta.
“I have a long record that highlights my commitment to our region and to the issues that most concern our community,” he said. “I’ve advocated for and introduced legislation to improve water security, provide relief for struggling homeowners, promote domestic job growth, fight for strong consumer privacy and support our veterans as well as local law enforcement. I have a science background and strongly support using science as a guide in policy making.”
McNerney said he does not support defunding the police, as his challenger claims, stating community safety is imperative.
He said too much is asked of law enforcement officials for which they are not meant or trained to respond, which is why he supports funding additional services such as trained counselors and mental health professionals who can respond to incidents when appropriate.
A long-time proponent of climate change awareness, McNerney said he will continue to fight for legislation that will sustain the region’s environment.
“The most important thing we can do to combat climate change is to reduce carbon pollution and invest in resilient infrastructure,” he said. “We must also explore all other possible options to fight against the impending effects of climate change. That’s why I’ve introduced legislation to study other tools, such as climate intervention, so we can examine potential risks and benefits.”
The Stockton resident said he will continue to support legislation that funds additional housing and eases the burden of student loan repayments, as well bills that advocate for gun control.
In addition, McNerney said we will continue to help preserve the Affordable Care Act, which republicans have been fighting to repeal since its inception a decade ago.
“The Affordable Care Act has expanded health care access to millions of Americans,” he said. “Republicans in Congress have been trying to roll back this progress instead of working to ensure all Americans have access to health care coverage. This is particularly concerning during the pandemic as these efforts threaten one of the key provisions of the ACA: coverage for those with pre-existing conditions.”
A native of Albuquerque, McNerney earned his bachelor’s degree, master’s degree and doctorate degree in mathematics, all from the University of New Mexico.
Prior to being elected in 2007, he was an engineer for Kenetech and a contractor for Sandia Labs in Livermore. He has been a Northern California resident for more than 30 years, and he and his wife Mary have three adult children.
A registered Democrat, McNerney is a member of the American Mathematical Society, the San Joaquin County Democratic Central Committee, and the Democratic parties of Contra Costa and Sacramento counties. He is also a fellow of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers.
For more information about McNerney and his bid for re-election, visit www.jerrymcnerney.org.