Editor's note: We sent candidates running for local offices a questionnaire, asking them to share their views and goals with our readers. Jay Vandenburg is running for a seat on the Galt City Council.
Why are you running for city council?
I feel that the best interest of the citizens of Galt is not being served. Previous councils signed a bad garbage contract that hurt local businesses, hired a city manager that resigned, and proposed changes to bill AB 3773 that potentially could have sold off the flea market property which is Galt’s golden goose. The revenue it generates pays 100% of the parks and recreation budget for the city.
Why are you the best candidate?
Because I represent a voice for the people. Someone that will listen and consider the needs of the citizens when it is time to make decisions on their behalf; someone that will fight for the local economy. I believe in fiscal responsibility and transparency. I will not defund the police. I want to preserve Galt’s small-town appeal.
If elected, what do you hope to accomplish?
Retain the flea market property and increase the revenue it generates, because 100% of the revenue goes to Parks and Recreation directly benefiting the citizens. Advocate for businesses both new and existing with the goal of making Galt a place to enjoy an evening out. This would provide more jobs, amenities, and tax revenue for the city, giving the citizens more of what they want and need while addressing the two biggest fiscal concerns the city has.
How can Galt better serve its citizens?
Be fiscally responsible. By law the flea market property revenue must go to parks and recreation. In past years it has always paid 100% of the parks and rec budget. With an increased revenue, Galt could have the best parks and rec program around drawing people to the city. Being more business friendly to increase the number of businesses in Galt would provide amenities, jobs, and tax revenue. It’s a win-win proposition.
Your thoughts on:
Homelessness: At what point is society culpable for allowing their fellow man to destroy themselves on the street right in front of us? As a father of a homeless person, I feel we must first act with compassion, always offering a way out. The services are there, but they must choose them. Some do not want to follow the rules and some want out, but do not know how to get there. In the end, the homeless must follow the rules of society, just as you and I do.
Policing/budgeting: Galt is one of the safest communities in our nation thanks to our fine officers. One of the reasons this happened is because the citizens of Galt passed Measure R to ensure proper funding. Given the budgetary room, our officers should in fact be better compensated.
Development/growth: I would like to see Galt work on infill of empty lots as the 400 acres of recently approved housing is more than enough for the next five years or more.
Economic development/job creation: Galt needs to be as business friendly as possible. The bleeding of revenue to other communities is a big budgetary constraint. The flea market property should be open on the weekends to help draw more revenue into the city and bring people to local businesses. The local farmers market can provide the same opportunity in different sections of the city if coordinated properly with the local business community.
Affordable housing: Galt just approved some of the highest-density housing in its history. In this market, the price point would be around $320,000 and up. The city required an H.O.A. for this community which could make your minimum payments around $2000 a month. Not my idea of affordable. If the goal is affordability, I would rather see vacant infill lots with apartment complexes.
Service priorities: Because of citywide budgetary cuts that included parks and landscaping, the maintenance of parks and streets suffer. This should be one of the first things to be addressed.
State vs. local control: I’m not a fan of state control as they do not live in this community, nor understand the desires of the citizens, or why people move to this hidden gem. The great people of this community, combined with our award-winning schools, and the fine work of the Galt PD makes this a marvelous place to live.
Marijuana ordinances: Galt actually offered a business the opportunity to open a marijuana shop on the stipulation it was next to the police department. It did not open.
Diversity in local government: What makes up an individual should have absolutely zero impact on where they work in any part of our society. Can they do a good job to help their community or employer is the important factor.
Accountability to taxpayers/ratepayers: Galt’s last budget was over 300 pages, and is overly complex. It should be as simple and as transparent as possible, so that the average citizen can understand and trust how their tax dollars are being spent. At some point, the city must address the very large unfunded pension liability.