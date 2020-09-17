STOCKTON — Two well-known politicians in their respective communities — which are in two different counties — are looking to win a seat to represent the entire northern region of the Central Valley in Sacramento.
With Sen. Cathleen Galgiani, D-Stockton, termed out this year, her seat has been opened up for former Modesto Mayor Jim Ridenour and current Assemblywoman Susan Talamantes Eggman, D-Stockton, to claim her spot in the Senate.
The California State Senate’s District 5 includes all of San Joaquin County, the northern half of Stanislaus County — which includes Modesto, Riverbank and Salida — and a sliver of southern Sacramento County that includes Galt.
Both candidates said they are running to get Democrats and Republicans in Sacramento to end partisan politics and work together to solve issues such as water rights and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Now, more than ever, we need to work to bring more unity and civility back to our politics and our communities,” Eggman said.
While Eggman credits her experience as a social worker and her proven familiarity with the Legislature as something that qualifies her for the Senate, Ridenour said his time as Modesto’s mayor, as well as President of the League of California Cities, taught him to reach across the political table and make progress.
“At this stage in my life, I would not run unless I felt that I have an obligation to do so and make sure the appropriate voices are heard in our State Senate,” he said. “We need balance, pragmatism and no more partisanship.”
Ridenour, 79, is a Modesto native who joined the Army National Guard at the age of 20, and upon returning home, became certified in emergency medicine and worked as a paramedic with Doctor’s Ambulance. He spent 40 years in the emergency medicine industry, eventually becoming vice president of operations for the Northern California Division of American Medical Response.
He served on Modesto’s city council from 2003 to 2012, and has been working part-time in the evidence and property division of the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office since his departure.
Issues he is focusing on during his campaign include defeating COVID-19, bringing jobs back to the Central Valley and helping businesses keep employees and the community safe during the pandemic, as well as re-opening schools, as long as it can also be done safely.
In addition, Ridenour wants to keep taxes low for residents, supply the state’s agricultural industry with the water they need to grow crops and maintain livestock, as well as stop efforts to defund police departments and provide officers with mental health resources that will assist them in the field.
He is endorsed by Lodi Mayor Doug Kuehne; Assemblyman Heath Flora, R-Ripon; State Sen. Brian Jones, R-San Diego; State Sen. Mike Morell, R-Rancho Cucamonga; Ripon Mayor Mike Restuccia; and Stanislaus County Supervisors Terry Withrow, Jim DeMartini and, before his death, Tom Berryhill.
Ridenour raised $9,240 for his campaign between Jan. 1 and June 30, and had an ending balance of $5,435, according to finance documents on the California Secretary of State’s website.
For more information about Ridenour, visit www.jimridenourforsenate.com.
Eggman, 58, is a native of Castro Valley but graduated from Turlock High School. She enlisted in the Army as a combat medic, and upon returning home attended California State University, Stanislaus, earning a bachelor’s in psychology and a Master of Social Work degree. She later obtained a doctorate in social work from Portland State University.
She was elected to the Stockton City Council in 2006, and then the California State Assembly in 2012.
Issues she is focusing on include continued affordable health care for families, protecting the Central Valley by opposing the Delta tunnels project, strengthening the region’s economy, and providing resident access to higher education.
While serving in the Assembly, Eggman campaigned to bring a California State University campus to Stockton, which she said she will continue to do as state senator.
Eggman has been endorsed by Gov. Gavin Newsom; Rep. Josh Harder, D-Modesto; Rep. Jerry McNerney, D-Stockton; San Joaquin County Superintendent of Schools James Mousalimas; Lodi Unified School District Board of Education Trustee George Neely; and Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs and Vice Mayor Dan Wright.
During the first six months of the year, Eggman raised $1.1 million for her campaign, and she had an ending cash balance of $316,573 as of June 30.
For more information about Eggman, visit www.susaneggman.com.