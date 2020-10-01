The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way residents can get together to exchange ideas or participate in discussion, from virtual city council and school board meetings, to online classes and worships at church.
This past week, the election cycle had to adapt to online meetings, as two groups hosted virtual candidate forums for Lodi City Council.
The San Joaquin County League of Women Voters hosted a two-night forum on Monday and Tuesday, with the first session dedicated to the candidates seeking election in the city’s fourth district, and the second focused on those vying for the fifth district seat.
District 4 encompasses a portion of the city between Lockeford Street in the north and Kettleman Lane to the south, and between Cherokee Lane in the east and Pleasant Avenue in the west.
There are also areas between East Lodi Avenue, Victor Road and Beckman Lane, as well as between Church Street, Hutchins Street and Century Boulevard included in the district.
District 5 includes the east, southeast and southern portions of Lodi.
Juelle-Ann Boyer, moderator and organizer of the forums, said not only was this the first time the LWV had conducted a candidate forum online, it was the first time it had hosted one in September.
“Normally we hold these in mid-October because it’s closer to the time people are going to be voting,” she said. “But with vote-by-mail ballots being sent out next week, we wanted to give Lodi a chance to meet their candidates before they cast their ballots.”
Boyer said while this was the first virtual forum the LWV had hosted, the event went very smoothly, thanks to conducting a “practice” forum for candidates so everyone could get used to the Zoom technology being used.
Candidates for District 4 include incumbent JoAnne Mounce and challengers Natalie Bowman, Shakir Khan and Ramon Yepez. Khan was not able to participate in Monday’s forum.
All three candidates for District 5 — Mikey Hothi, Michael McKnight and Hector Madrigal — participated in Tuesday’s forum.
If anything could be improved, Boyer said it would be to have some sort of simultaneous language interpreter to reach the city’s voters who are not fluent in English.
She was also disappointed that the virtual platform did not accommodate questions from a live audience.
“We had questions prepared ahead of time that we created, as well as our co-sponsors created,” she said. “And I read them in an order that we thought made sense. I would really love to have questions from an audience next time, we just have to figure out how to accommodate that.”
A live audience was present for a separate forum hosted by A New Lodi on Sept. 24.
The grassroots organization invited all seven city council candidates to participate in the event, but only Bowman, Hothi, Khan and Madrigal were able to attend.
Moderator Mickey Ditmore said there were a lot of questions from the virtual audience, which probably made the forum run a little long, but it was good to give the community time to interact with candidates.
“It went really well, and it was actually a lot easier than I thought it was going to be,” she said. “The candidates came really well-prepared, even though there wasn’t a whole lot of preparation before things started.”
If there was anything to change about the forum, Ditmore said shortening the time for questions from the public might be something to consider. However, with only four candidates present, it enabled A New Lodi to hold the forum in one night.
The only disappointment was that all candidates could not participate, Ditmore said.
“The forum was really for voters to vet their candidates, and not all of them could rearrange their calendars or lives,” she said. “Not everyone can do that. Unfortunately, their citizens were unable to hear their views.”
You can watch the LWV forums online at the LWV San Joaquin County YouTube page. You can also view A New Lodi’s forum on the organization’s Facebook page.