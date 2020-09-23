Editor's note: We sent candidates running for local offices a questionnaire, asking them to share their views and goals with our readers. Keith Jones is running for a seat on the Galt City Council.
Why are you running for city council?
I am running for Galt City Council because I believe that I can bring leadership and a strong dedication to better our city for our residents. I believe my strong communication skills and experience with budgets and contracts will be an asset to the community.
Why are you the best candidate?
I possess the courage to make difficult decisions, even if unpopular, especially when the benefit is for the greater good for both the community and the city. A council member must be able to listen to those who speak out and be mindful and considerate of those who do not. I believe my experiences on the Galt Planning Commission, Oak View School Oversight Committee, board member on the BIA of the Greater Valley, coaching youth sports, along with my occupation in project management where I produce and maintain budgets, project schedules and provide guidance to my team, make me the best candidate.
If elected, what do you hope to accomplish?
Support our police and fire so they can continue the excellent job they do. Secure additional businesses in our downtown area, long with the industrial area. Push for the completion of Walker Park phase II. Continue to work with schools to provide the best education we can for our students. Find funding to get our parks and rec department back to a normal maintenance schedule in order for my fellow residences to enjoy the parks.
How can Galt better serve its citizens?
If elected I will try to find a better way to get important information out to our citizens, to ensure they have the correct information to make informed decisions.
Your thoughts on:
Policing/budgeting: We absolutely must support our police. We need to find a way to increase our police retention, along with investing in new equipment such as body cameras. As for the city budget, I believe there will be some tough decisions to be made to maintain a balanced budget and working with staff will be crucial.
Development/growth: I believe in smart and managed growth and development. We have a general plan in Galt and that is our road map for growth. We need growth to help provide additional funding for police and fire, finishing Walker Park and providing a way to fund the maintenance of the park.
Economic development/job creation: We need to work with businesses to come to Galt’s commercial and industrial zone to provide an economic benefit to the community and provide local jobs.
Affordable housing: We need to provide housing for all income levels.
Diversity in local government: We need diversity in local government.
Accountability to taxpayers/ratepayers: Transparency is always a must.