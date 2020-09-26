Editor's note: We sent candidates running for local offices a questionnaire, asking them to share their views and goals with our readers. Daniel Denier is running to represent Galt Joint Union High School District.
Why are you running for school board?
I am running for re-election to the Galt Joint Union High School board of trustees in order to continue to work with my other great board members to keep supporting our students, teachers, parents and community to be the award-winning district that we are. We currently have a board that is focused on making decisions that best serve all of our students and schools.
Why are you the best candidate for the seat?
Since being elected to the board in 2016, I believe that I have helped to bring a level of courtesy, respect and professionalism to the board. I have served as board president during the last two years and have worked closely with our superintendent to bring stability and leadership to our district. My first term saw a number of construction projects that we were able to get done on budget and earlier than originally planned. We succeeded in building two new stadiums, a new two-story CTE/Science building, a complete rebuild of our entire agriculture building at Liberty Ranch and many upgrades to Galt High.
If elected, what do you hope to accomplish?
If re-elected, I will work closely with our district leadership, our teachers and our parents to returning our students to our campuses as soon as we can do so responsibly. I will continue to focus on our homeless students, our students with disabilities and our English learners and to make sure that we are making a point to leave no students behind. I am concerned with the level of anxiety that COVID-19 and many of the other issues occurring today are having on our students and our teachers/staff. I will continue to focus on doing everything we can to raise awareness of their needs and to do what we can to help ease these anxieties.
How can Galt Joint Union High School District better serve the community?
I believe we have done a very good job over the last couple of years of serving the needs of our community. However, there is always room for improvement. I have been a vocal advocate in the need for the district to better communicate with our parents. With the shift to distance learning, I believe that communication has changed and we need to make sure we are finding new and better ways to get our information and message out.
Your thoughts on:
Educational inequality: I believe that this must be a multi-faceted approach to help resolve this area. I believe that we must invest in high quality teachers, equal access to technology, equally rigorous testing standards and more. I do not believe there is an easy fix, but I believe steps can be taken to make positive changes and have positive outcomes.
Student-teacher ratio: Studies have shown the importance of student-teacher ratios is a key in student success. Our district is fortunate to have numbers that allow us to provide high-quality education to all of our students.
School safety/security: We are fortunate to work closely with the Galt PD to provide high-quality school resource officers.
Trade schools/skills: I believe that we are going to see a huge shortage in the near future of blue-collar workers. Many districts have gone away from providing classes that teach students to work with their hands. Our district is not one of those districts. We have dedicated teachers who continue to provide classes such as welding, small engine repair and others.
Technology in education: Thanks to the bond that was passed in 2016, our district made major upgrades to our technology across all schools. We were on a path to purchase laptops/tablets for each student. The COVID-19 pandemic forced us to expedite our plan. Each of our students now have a computer issued to them. We have also purchased and provided hotspots for internet access to hundreds of our students to assist them with the distance learning.
Accountability to taxpayers: It is crucially important to be fiscally responsible to our local community. Our citizens trust us with their children and their tax dollars and failure is not an option for either.