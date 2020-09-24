Editor's note: We sent candidates running for local offices a questionnaire, asking them to share their views and goals with our readers. Incumbent Joe Nava is running to continue representing Lodi Unified School District Area 7.
Why are you running for the school board?
I am running for the board to meet the needs of our staff, students and parents in this pandemic crisis. I understand the program offered and support the necessary safety factors involved.
Why are you the best candidate for the seat?
I am the best candidate because of my experience with the LUSD over the past 12 years. I have been in education all my working life and understand the problems of LUSD.
If elected, what do you hope to accomplish?
I hope to accomplish a smooth transition from distance learning to in-person teaching. Students need to be in school in order to receive the best education. Human interaction is very important for all.
How can Lodi Unified School District better serve the community?
Lodi Unified is serving the community every day of the pandemic. Staff, students and parents are informed on a day-to-day basis of the requirements by the San Joaquin County Public Health Department. I will encourage a plan of action for all staff, students and parents.
Your thoughts on:
Educational inequality: Educational equality requires leaders who are open to challenging their assumptions about what is possible and who are committed to continuous learning ... both about themselves and about effective strategies that can dismantle inequality. Lodi Unified has to define educational equality, adopt an equality policy, develop an equality action plan and commit to continuous learning.
Student teacher ratio: Student teacher ratios in Lodi USD is excellent. K-3 (24-1) 3-6 (32-1) 7-12 (30-1). LUSD is the best in San Joaquin County.
Local Control and Accountability: Local Control and Accountability is a tool for local educational agencies to set goals. I will encourage more participation on all stakeholders and encourage more parents of all ethnic groups to participate in the planning.
School safety/security: School safety and security are of utmost importance. Safety during this pandemic is paramount at all school sites. I will encourage a plan of action when school goes in person.
Sexual education curriculum: I plan to continue sexual education in the curriculum. The subjects necessary to teach our students in the health field are offered.
Trade schools/skills: Lincoln Tech school is one of the highlights for trade skills. They have curriculum that covers numerous trade skills like computer tech, dental technicians and other classes that are needed to succeed in the trade business.
Technology in education: Technology is the most important factor needed for our distance teaching. All students and staff have the knowledge with technology to succeed through the pandemic crisis.
Charter schools: LUSD umbrellas several charter schools in our district. They are very successful and provide the needs in education to all of the students enrolled.
School discipline: School discipline is such an important factor in our schools. In order to teach our students, they must obey all the rules on discipline required.
Accountability to taxpayers: Taxpayers are the people that financially support all of educational schools. We have some bond measures that have been approved by the voters. They include safety, replacing buildings that are old and are not used because of safety reasons.