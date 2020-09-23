GALT — With two incumbents on the Galt City Council not seeking re-election this year, five residents have thrown their hats in the ring.
Kevin Papineau, Kami Martin, Randy Morton, Jay Vandenburg and Keith Jones are all fighting for the seats to be vacated by Paige Lampson and Curt Campion on Nov. 3
Papineau has been living in Galt for the past 20 years, and is a member of the city’s planning commission. He said his experience on the commission, as well as on the Galt Joint Union Elementary School District Board of Education, have prepared him for a seat on the council.
If elected, Papineau said he would ensure public safety remains a top priority for the council, as well as fiscal accountability.
“I have a balanced background of both professional public service as well as elected and appointed service and have demonstrated the ability to lead and work to bring consensus among differing views,” he said.
Papineau currently works as a criminal investigator with the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. Previously, he was a member of the Elk Grove Police Department from 2006 to 2018, and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department from 1994 to 2006.
He is endorsed by Galt Vice Mayor Rich Lozano, Sacramento Local Area Firefighters 522, the Galt Police Officers Association, and elementary school board trustees Grace Malson, John Gordon and Thomas Silva.
For more information about Papineau, visit www.papineau4galt.com.
Vandenburg was born in Lodi and has lived in Galt for 28 years, and said he’s running because the interests of residents are not being heard by the current council.
“I represent a voice for the people,” he said. “Someone that will listen and consider the needs of the citizens when it is time to make decisions on their behalf. Someone that will fight for the local economy. I believe in fiscal responsibility and transparency. I will not defund the police. I want to preserve Galt’s small-town appeal.
If elected. Vandenburg wants to focus on retaining the flea market property and boosting its revenue. He would also like to advocate for new and existing businesses with the goal of making Galt a destination city for a night out on the town.
A graduate of Galt High School in 1983, Vandenburg is an engineering and operations technician with Lodi Gas Storage.
Martin is the lone female seeking election to the council. Born in San Francisco and raised in Stockton, Martin has lived in Galt the last seven years.
Since moving to the city, she has become involved with the city at the community level, serving on the Measure R Committee. Approved by voters in 2008, Measure R created a half-cent sales tax to fund police services in Galt.
A claims adjuster for an insurance company, Martin said she will be transparent with residents and will not compromise her integrity if elected.
“I have zero interest in compromising who I am for a position, paid or otherwise,” she said. “I will ask questions, I will read every page of every document. I will do the math. If it doesn’t make sense, I will ask until it does.”
If elected, Martin said her first priority would be to push for a complete revamp of the city’s website, as it is not as user-friendly as other sites residents depend on for information.
Born in Montana, Morton moved to Lodi with his family when he was 16. He has lived in Galt since 1992, when he opened the city’s first gym, Fitness Pro.
He said he is running to leave Galt a better place.
“The reason I am running for city council is to work with the community and to do my best to enhance our Great American little town and to brighten the future of Galt,” he said. “I want to leave Galt a better place for my daughter, family, friends, church family, as well as taking care of businesses and the wonderful people of the Galt area.
Jones is also a planning commissioner, serving as the board’s president for 2020. He has also served on other boards and commissions, including the Oak View School Oversight Committee and the BIA (Building Industry Association) of the Greater Valley, which he said gives him the experience for city council.
“I possess the courage to make difficult decisions, even if unpopular, especially when the benefit is for the greater good for both the community and the city,” he said. “A council member must be able to listen to those who speak out and be mindful and considerate of those who do not. If elected I will try to find a better way to get important information out to our citizens, to ensure they have the correct information to make informed decisions.”
Jones would like to attract more businesses to Galt’s downtown, complete the second phase of the city’s water park project, and find funding to get Galt’s parks and recreation department back on a normal maintenance schedule once elected.
A private works manager for George Reed, Inc., Jones has lived in Galt 19 years.
For more information about Jones, visit www.jonesforgaltcitycouncil2020.com.