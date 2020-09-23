Editor's note: We sent candidates running for local offices a questionnaire, asking them to share their views and goals with our readers. Kami Martin is running for a seat on the Galt City Council.
Why are you running for city council?
I have been involved in effecting change in Galt for several years and believe that I can have more of an impact from the inside.
Why are you the best candidate?
I have zero interest in changing who I am for this position or any position, for that matter. I will tell you how it is. I am open. Honest. Transparent. In my job, I earn the respect of everyone I work with because of how I operate. Same goes for my personal life. I won’t be any different here. You can ask any of the city staff, with whom I have worked for the last few years, how I have been. Ask around town. I have zero interest in compromising who I am for a position, paid or otherwise. I will ask questions, I will read every page of every document. I will do the math. If it doesn’t make sense, I will ask until it does.
If elected, what do you hope to accomplish?
My very first project will be to revamp the City of Galt website. I regularly use both Google and the city website to search for information and the city website is not user friendly. Being a proficient researcher, the city website is a challenge for me and should be far easier for the average citizen to use, search and find info.
How can Galt better serve its citizens?
Galt can listen. Their leaders can actually listen to them and make decisions based on what the citizens want as opposed to what they believe is in their best interest.
Your thoughts on:
Homelessness: It is a huge issue in our state and especially for larger cities. We are fortunate to have resources nearby that can assist with the homeless population.
Policing/budgeting: I have served on the Measure R Committee for several years and have done so because police funding is vital for our community’s safety and well-being.
Development/growth: I am a supporter of smart, responsible, focused growth. We already have a general plan that guides how we should be developing. Keeping the small town feel is something that most of the citizens that I have spoken with want and I know I do as well. It is why I moved here.
Economic development/job creation: I have been pushing for this. It would be great if our community had a mass employer in town. We have always been a bedroom community and having an employer that would keep citizens here in town would be great for local businesses as well as for our community. Additionally, it would bring in tax dollars without additional rooftops.
Affordable housing: I am supportive of affordable housing as I have a son who has been trying to buy a home for some time. He has had some difficulty in finding something within his price range in Galt. This has shone a light on how there is limited affordable housing in our city and should be more.
Service priorities: Public safety. Small business. Keeping Galt Galt.
State vs. local control: Local control.
Marijuana ordinances: The City of Galt already has a marijuana ordinance. If the citizens wanted to change it, they would need to put it to a vote.
Diversity in local government: Government should be representative of all constituents.
Accountability to taxpayers/ratepayers: I am a strong believer in going to the people. I am also anti-tax. I understand that taxes are necessary, however, I do not believe that we should willy-nilly tax our citizens nor do I believe that I, as a city council member, should be able to just increase taxes without the input of my constituents.