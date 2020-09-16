Editor's note: We sent candidates running for local offices a questionnaire, asking them to share their views and goals with our readers. Incumbent Jerry McNerney, D-Stockton, is running for re-election to the 9th U.S. Congressional District seat, which represents most of San Joaquin County, and parts of Sacramento and Contra Costa counties.
Why are you the best candidate for the seat?
My time in Congress has been dedicated to fighting for our community. I am proud to have secured funding for the new VA clinic now under construction in San Joaquin County. I have focused on job creation, lowering the cost of prescription drugs, improving benefits for our veterans and current service members, and protecting the health and future of the Delta.
What issues set you apart from your opponent?
I have a long record that highlights my commitment to our region and to the issues that most concern our community. I’ve advocated for and introduced legislation to improve water security, provide relief for struggling homeowners, promote domestic job growth, fight for strong consumer privacy and support our veterans as well as local law enforcement. I have a science background and strongly support using science as a guide in policymaking.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
Every day that I serve the people of California’s 9th Congressional District is a privilege. I am seeking re-election to continue delivering results that strengthen our local economy, keep our children safe and healthy, protect Medicare and Social Security, and ensure a clean environment for future generations.
Your thoughts on:
Police reform: Community safety is imperative. Too much is asked of our law enforcement officials for which they are not meant or trained to respond to. That’s why I support funding additional services, including trained counselors and mental health professionals to respond when appropriate. Additionally, we must reimagine community policing to ensure both public and officer safety.
Civil rights/racial equality: Our nation was founded on a racially inequitable system, which has permeated into every aspect of our present-day lives — from education, to criminal justice, to our economy, etc. Federal laws have been passed and implemented to preserve these unjust systems, and therefore must be dismantled by the federal government. We must also enact new laws, such as the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, that recently passed the House of Representatives with my support, that both remedy past injustices and equalize future opportunity.
Immigration policy: Our country is in need of comprehensive immigration reform that is both humane and protects our national security. We must focus on finding a comprehensive solution that is fair, practical and does not undermine American values or tear families apart.
Economic policy: I have long fought to expand economic opportunity for all Americans — from introducing legislation that would create tax incentives for small business owners to curbing outsourcing through increased accountability and transparency. I have also introduced legislation to help veteran entrepreneurs with the financial and technical resources they need to succeed after their service.
Gun control: We must work to protect the public by strengthening background checks to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people, reinstating the federal ban on assault weapons, and banning high-capacity magazines.
Health care policy: The Affordable Care Act (ACA) has expanded health care access to millions of Americans. Republicans in Congress have been trying to roll back this progress instead of working to ensure all Americans have access to health care coverage. This is particularly concerning during the pandemic as these efforts threaten one of the key provisions of the ACA: coverage for those with pre-existing conditions. I will continue to fight to preserve and improve the ACA and work to expand coverage and affordability for all Americans. Additionally, I have co-sponsored legislation to fight to lower the skyrocketing cost of prescription drugs.
Education policy: To attract new businesses to our area, we must have a skilled workforce that meets the needs of these companies. That’s why I support efforts to make higher education and training programs more affordable, including co-sponsoring the Student Loan Interest Deduction (SLID) Act, which would help ease the burden of repaying educational loans by increasing tax deductions for interest paid on student loan debt. I’ve also introduced legislation to promote and expand opportunities for young women to pursue careers in STEM. Investing in innovation also means investing in the people who drive these endeavors.
Religious freedom/civil liberties: Our country was founded on the principles of religious liberty, free speech, and a separation of church and state. I have and will continue to oppose all forms of discrimination, and I will continue to fight to uphold our founding principles and advocate for evidence-based policies.
Balanced budgets/U.S. debt: Right now, our nation is facing a serious public health and economic crisis that requires additional federal spending to help Americans in need. This is having an impact on the national deficit. However, I believe we can work towards reducing the deficit by promoting growth and identifying wasteful spending within federal agencies. I’ve long supported legislation that would require a direct, up-or-down vote to eliminate redundant programs.
Climate change policy: Climate change is one of the greatest challenges of our time, and it affects everything from our air quality to agriculture and even national security. The most important thing we can do to combat climate change is to reduce carbon pollution and invest in resilient infrastructure. We must also explore all other possible options to fight against the impending effects of climate change. That’s why I’ve introduced legislation to study other tools, such as climate intervention, so we can examine potential risks and benefits. Addressing climate change is critical for the future of our nation and planet. Large areas of our district are below sea level, and Californians are already seeing devastating fires and other impacts of climate change.
Affordable housing policy: I’ve long supported increased funding for the Department of Housing and Urban Development to institute critical grant programs for states like California that are struggling with skyrocketing housing prices. Home ownership is the cornerstone of the American dream, and too many Americans find this milestone to be out of their reach. Additionally, a third of all homeless Americans reside in the state of California. That’s why I am a co-sponsor of legislation that would invest significant funds to create tens of thousands of new affordable housing units and expand housing voucher programs.
Foreign diplomacy/intervention: I firmly believe in a diplomatic strategy that engages both our foreign allies and adversaries. Our country has played and should continue to play a vital role in the stabilization of the global community and the global economy. A long-term strategy is essential — particularly when considering any military options or intervention. We cannot afford, nor should our men and women in uniform be forced into, another conflict with no end in sight.