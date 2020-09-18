Two incumbents representing San Joaquin County in the State Assembly are hoping to retain their seats in November, as one faces off against a political newcomer and the second is challenged by a Lathrop city leader.
Assemblyman Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, is looking to be elected for a fourth term representing the 9th District, which encompasses the cities of Sacramento, Elk Grove, Galt and Lodi.
First elected to the Assembly in 2014, Cooper said he is the best candidate because he has spent his life and career in the public service sector.
Prior to serving in Sacramento, Cooper was Elk Grove’s founding mayor in 2000, and spent a total of 15 years on the city council. He also spent three decades in the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, attaining the rank of captain.
The lifelong moderate Democrat said he will continue to support working-class families and businesses if elected, and help to rebuild the region’s economy, which has been hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I have a unique understanding of the communities and businesses that comprise the 9th District,” he said. “I am endorsed by San Joaquin County Farm Bureau and have become a champion for agriculture, and recognize the importance of California’s number one industry.”
While serving in the Assembly, Cooper said he’s fought for better wages, eliminating pay disparity for women and people of color, protection of pensions and benefits, and bringing good-paying jobs to his district.
As a former law enforcement official, and with police reform being discussed by his constituents, Cooper said he understands the issues surrounding the topic better than most.
“Defunding police will do nothing but hamper efforts to properly train and build stronger relationships between law enforcement and communities of color,” Cooper said. “It’s important that we invest in new tactics, training and more community involvement. I plan to work with my colleagues in the Assembly on police reform legislation if re-elected.”
Cooper, 56, was born in France and graduated from the West Point Leadership Academy, as well as the FBI National Academy. He earned a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Saint Mary’s College.
He has collected a multitude of endorsements for his re-election, including the California Teachers Association and the California School Employees Association.
Also endorsing Cooper are State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, Congressman Ami Bera D-Sacramento, California Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento — who he succeeded in the Assembly — and California Sen. Cathleen Galgiani, D-Stockton.
His campaign has received $292,582 in contributions in the first six months of 2020, with an ending cash balance of $1.39 million as of June 30.
For more information about Cooper’s campaign, visit www.cooperforassembly.com.
Eric Rigard, a political newcomer, said he is running against Cooper to protect taxpayers, improve education and fight for immigration reform.
He said he stands for personal responsibility, government accountability and economic opportunity, but opposes sanctuary state laws, late-term abortions, and state and federal funding for Planned Parenthood.
“The people in California in general and citizens in the 9th Assembly District in particular need help,” he said. “People want to be able to raise their families in peace. People want government to serve them, protect them and be responsible to them. I will work hard to make sure that they can have clean air, good water, safe streets and good schools. I hope to reduce their tax burden, make it easier for business to prosper, curtail regulation, increase jobs and provide financial aid for Californians, especially after COVID-19.”
The 62-year-old Elk Grove resident is a pro-life, conservative Christian and retired businessman who graduated from Morningwood High School in Inglewood and majored in political science at the University of California, Los Angeles.
Rigard has been endorsed by the California Republican Assembly as well as CRA-Lodi, the Sacramento County Republican Party and the San Joaquin County Republican Party, as well as the California ProLife Council and the California Rifle & Pistol Association.
His campaign has received $3,265 in contributions in the first six months of the year, with an ending balance of $1,360 as of June 30.
For more information about Rigard and his campaign, visit www.rigardforassembly.com.
Lathrop City Councilman Paul Akinjo will be looking to keep incumbent Heath Flora, R-Ripon, from a third term representing the Assembly’s 12th District seat, which encompasses Lockeford and Clements, as well as Escalon, Lathrop, Manteca and Ripon.
A native of Nigeria and a Lathrop resident since 2001, Akinjo said the incumbent’s agenda — as well as his party’s agenda — has no concrete solution to address poverty, health care, education, or housing.
“My heart for advocacy has always led me to stand up for the people in my community,” Akinjo said. “I care about the people in this district, the issues that affect them, and the future of their children. I have worked with various community groups in order to fairly represent everyone and ensure no person is left out.”
Akinjo said he will also make homelessness, water rights and transportation top priorities if elected, as well as fight for immigrant rights.
A registered Democrat, Akinjo was appointed to the Lathrop City Council in 2012, and re-elected in 2014 and 2018.
An information technology analyst with the County of Alameda, Akinjo holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial arts and technology from San Francisco State University, as well as an associate degree in electronics technology from Oakland’s Laney College.
He is a former member of the U.S. Army Reserve, and is the appointed pastor for the Redeemer Christian Church of God in Lathrop.
Endorsements include Assemblywoman Susan Eggman, D-Stockton, San Joaquin County Supervisor Kathy Miller, and Susan Dell’Osso of Dell’Osso Farms and Companies.
According to the California Secretary of State’s campaign finance website, Akinjo’s campaign has not filed any financial documentation.
For more information, visit www.paulakinjo.com.
Flora was first elected to the Assembly in 2016 and re-elected in 2018. Prior to his political career, he spent 15 years as a firefighter for various agencies including CalFire and several volunteer departments.
The Ripon resident has been a farmer and small business owner, and during his first two terms, fought to stop the Delta tunnels project and campaigned to increase water storage in the Central Valley.
During the first six months of the year, his campaign has raised $134,425 in contributions for an ending cash balance of $78,286 as of June 30.