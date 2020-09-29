GALT — The Galt Joint Union Elementary School District’s Board of Education is one of the advisory panels in the area that will definitely see new faces in November, as the two incumbents whose seats are up for grabs are not seeking re-election.
John Gordon has been a GJUESD board member for the last decade, while Matthew Felix has served just one term. Both will be replaced by Jared Gaynor, Traci Skinner or Casey Raboy.
“I’m running because I believe I have an experienced voice that can be useful to elementary education in Galt, and I think my background can be useful as the school district continues to deal with the operational and budgetary fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic in the years to come,” Gaynor said. “I believe I’m a strong candidate for the seat due to my experience in education and educational operations, and hope to bring that to bear to benefit students throughout the district.”
Gaynor has been a Galt resident for nine years, and is the Chief Compliance Officer and interim Assistant General Counsel at University of the Pacific.
A native of Lompoc, Gaynor earned a bachelor’s degree in microbiology from Chico State, and a master’s in the subject at Colorado State. He is also a Juris Doctor, at Pacific’s McGeorge School of Law.
He and his wife Annette have three children, two of which are enrolled in Galt schools.
If elected, Gaynor said he would like to assist the district in navigating the next few years through more operational expansion, even with limited resources.
Skinner said she is running because she is passionate about education and wants to ensure all children in the district have the opportunity to pursue successful futures.
“As a mother of four children attending schools in Galt I am invested in the success of our district,” she said. “I will always keep students' best interests at the forefront of all decisions. Working with children has always been important to me. Whether it was working as a preschool teacher, volunteering at The Valley Children’s Hospital or assistant coaching for LRJH Cheer, I have always enjoyed trying to make a positive influence in children’s lives.”
Skinner was raised in Elk Grove, but her husband Curt grew up attending Galt schools. Her mother-in-law Tina Skinner was a GJUESD board member for 25 years.
Over the past three years, Skinner has been a substitute teacher for the district, and has loved working with parents and students to improve education. She hopes to continue that as a member of the board.
Student safety on all Galt campuses, as well as a reduced student-teacher ratio throughout the district, are issues Skinner would like to address if elected.
She would also like to keep the board as transparent as possible, and hold the district accountable to taxpayers.
Raboy said she is running because she cares deeply about the Galt community, and having raised six children educated in Galt schools, she has extensive personal knowledge about its inner-workings.
If elected, Raboy wants to help the district make good financial decisions, increase parent participation and make all school equitable for all students.
“Galt Unified can better serve the community by listening to parents and teachers regarding their ideas for filling learning gaps, utilizing district resources, and improving learning outcomes,” she said. “It may sound cliché, but I believe it really does take a village to raise a child and I would like to think that Galt is still a close-knit community that cares about our neighborhood schools and is willing to be part of that village.”
A registered nurse, Raboy and her husband Tim have lived in Galt for 31 years.