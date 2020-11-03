Three incumbents were leading in their bids for re-election to the Lodi Unified School District Board of Trustees with 35.7% of the votes counted as of 11 p.m. on Tuesday night.
In Area 2, Gary Knackstedt, whose first term began in 2016, had a 64.46%- 35.17% advantage over challenger Richard A. Vasquez.
Born and raised in Lodi, Knackstedt has served the Lodi Unified School District for over 40 years. He worked as a business skills and computer technology teacher for 37 years at Lodi High School. In addition, he coached track and cross country for 32 years.
Knackstedt has pledged to continue to keep campus safety a high priority amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and provide students with a quality education despite the current circumstances.
Fellow incumbent Ron Freitas currently has the lead in Area 6 over challenger Christopher Pack. Freitas has 75.93% of the vote, while Pack has 23.8% of the vote.
Like Knackstedt, Freitas has vowed to ensure Lodi students have the best possible chance at success during the pandemic.
During his first term, which began in 2016, Freitas aided the Lodi Unified School District in lowering class sizes, increasing graduation rates, and decreasing suspensions.
Prior to serving on the school board, Freitas was a deputy district attorney for the Lodi bureau of the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office.
Joe Nava, another incumbent board member, is leading in the Area 7 race. He currently holds 39.10% of the vote, with Jessica Mitchell trailing closely behind at 29.60%. Juan A. Troy and Kelley Marable are also in the running, with 15.68% and 15.15%, respectively.
Before becoming a board member in 2016, Nava was a football coach at Stagg High School in Stockton.
Galt
Terry Parker is leading the vote for a seat as a trustee for Galt Joint Union High School District with 40% of the vote. Parker is a graduate of Galt High School and has served on the Board of Trustees for 12 years. There are two open seats on the board, and Daniel K. Denier is currently in second place with 30% of the vote. Patrick Maple is close behind at 29%.
Traci Skinner and Casey Raboy are leading for two open seats in the Galt Joint Union Elementary School District with 37% of the vote each. Skinner and Raboy’s contender is Jared Brian Gaynor, who holds 25% of the vote. Skinner has worked as an elementary school teacher and substitute for the school district for the past four years. Her mother-in-law, Tina Skinner, previously served on the Galt Joint Union Elementary School District Board of Trustees for 25 years.
Raboy, a father of six children who have attended schools in the district, has proposed investing more training for educators in online instruction and technology for students to utilize during distance education amidst the pandemic.