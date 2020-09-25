Editor's note: We sent candidates running for local offices a questionnaire, asking them to share their views and goals with our readers. Incumbent Ron Freitas is running to continue representing Lodi Unified School District Area 6.
Why are you running for school board?
During this unprecedented time, its now more important than ever that we ensure every child receives a quality education from passionate, qualified teachers so they have the greatest opportunity for future success in life. As a member of the Lodi Unified School Board, I want Lodi Unified to provide the best educational experience for our children.
Why are you the best candidate for the seat?
During my time on the Lodi Unified School Board, I am proud of our district’s accomplishments. We’ve lowered class sizes, increased graduation rates, and decreased suspensions. We’ve created career pathways and quality vocational training programs for all our students, implemented advanced reading and math interventions, and increased Career Technical Education, STEM and AP classes. We opened the Valley Robotics Academy to teach our students high demand skills which will lead to good family-wage jobs. I, also, returned over $5 million to taxpayers while securing the district’s long-term financial stability, and attracting and retaining the best and brightest teachers for our children. As a deputy district attorney for the DA’s Office for over 30 years, I bring a unique set of skills that help guarantee we have the safe and secure schools our children deserve, as well as, ethics and integrity to promote a transparent and responsive leadership. In 2016, I served as President of the Measure U campaign where voters approved $280 million to increase school security, provide new construction and needed classroom renovations.
If elected, what do you hope to accomplish?
Government-mandated distance learning is keeping our students at home and away from the socialization and in-classroom learning they need. I vow to return students to school as soon as their safety, and our teachers and staff, can be assured. An in-person education is vital to our community’s return to normalcy. Our schools are important to me. I raised my family in our community. My daughters are Lodi Unified graduates, and my grandson graduated from LUSD in 2020. With your support, we will continue providing the highest quality education for our children.
How can Lodi Unified School District better serve the community?
Our district has a great deal of which we can be proud. Lodi Unified has been on the forefront of new technology training for our students and has recently opened the robotics academy to meet the ever-growing demands of the business community and our students. As our district grows, we must continue to provide the educational options that meet the needs of all of our students — be it career and technical education (CTE) which teach skills and train students to go directly into the workforce or preparing other students as they go on to colleges and universities. We must guarantee that all students read by third grade and have corresponding math skills. Lodi Unified is a diverse district and we must evolve with the ever-changing needs of our students so that all students will develop to their full potential.
Your thoughts on:
Educational inequality: Lodi Unified School District covers over 350 square miles and serves 29,000 students from many backgrounds and experiences, both urban and rural. Over 70% are children of poverty and 33% are English-learners. To best serve these children, LUSD is best prepared to provide an exceptional education experience to all students, no matter their background, experiences, or status. These strategies include providing for challenging curriculum for AP candidates, special education for our at-needs youth, and daily assistance and encouragement for all students. With a diverse and vibrant educational opportunities, all students are given the best chance to succeed.
Student-teacher ratio: As a board member, I believe there is no more proven factor for success than lowering class sizes. Students learn better and teachers can be more effective when the student-teacher ratio is smaller. These successes are most evident in the primary classes, grades kindergarten through third. That is why during my terms on the board, I have repeatedly and consistently reduced all class sizes so that LUSD classes are significantly below the state minimum requirements. With these smaller class sizes, all of our students have more direct instructional time and greater opportunities for success.
Local Control and Accountability Plan expenditures/transparency: Lodi Unified has worked hard to include parents, guardians and stakeholders in the Local Control and Accountability Plan which is our district’s strategic planning sessions to ensure funds are spent appropriately and with the input of those who will be affected. It is important that we maintain an open channel of communication with district residents and continue to solicit their ideas about how our district can best operate.
School safety/security: School safety and security is the district’s top priority. When parents or guardians drop their children off at school, they must be assured that schools are a safe environment and their kids are protected from harm. With the spate of school shootings that have taken place across the country, school safety has been an issue that has received a great deal of attention and discussion at school board meetings. I am proud to be a co-founder and co-chairman of the Board Safety Committee, and to have implemented the Say Something Reporting Network, as well as innovative and effective anti-bullying strategies.
Sexual education curriculum: School districts today must provide so much more instruction than ever before. Government-mandated curriculums for sexual education create new opportunities and challenges for Lodi Unified School District students and families. To achieve these requirements, I reached out to all our community stakeholders, including students, parents, teachers and community leaders. Together we worked diligently and closely to develop age-appropriate curriculums that are accurate and embrace diversity. With the newly adopted curriculum, all Lodi Unified students are provided accurate and helpful information to become healthy productive members of our community.
Trade schools/skills: Career and technical education (CTE) programs which teach students skills that prepare them for future entry into the workforce are an important and growing part of the district’s curriculum. While many high school students continue on to attend institutions of higher learning, the vast majority of high school students and graduates are beginning their professional careers. Trade schools and CTE programs are an excellent way for our students to learn the skills and develop the knowledge to get good paying jobs.
Technology in education: Technology has become more important than ever in education. Not only is it a necessity for distance learning, but it is an essential educational element for the success of our kids. And for this, no one is more prepared than the Lodi Unified School District. Since I joined the boards, I have mandated that we were 1:1 device for every student. I have ensured that all of our students have devices and Wi-Fi or hotspots for distance learning. We opened the Valley Robotics Academy to provide a STEM curriculum, and provide the most STEM classes available at all our campuses.
Charter schools: Lodi Unified has very successful and popular dependent charter schools. Middle College High School allows high schools students to complete their high school education while earning college credits while attending classes at San Joaquin Delta College. The Joe Serna Charter School allows students to be fluent, and achieve academically, in English and Spanish. I am a strong supporter of the district developing, offering, and integrating innovative curriculum that meets the needs of all our students.
School discipline: I believe that all students must be treated equally. That is the law and I strongly support it. The state has mandated new disciplinary protocols including the willful defiance standard which governs the punishment for disruptive students. However, I do believe our teachers and administrators should also be able to maintain decorum in our classrooms, so every student has the opportunity to learn without interruption or distraction. Also, I, with the Board, have created in-school suspensions, so children do not fall behind in their studies, and child welfare advocates to help prevent, and find the causes for, the suspension.
Accountability to taxpayers: Citizen involvement is key to earning and keeping the trust of the hard-working taxpayers in Lodi Unified. In order to build and maintain your trust, we encourage and appreciate the public’s input and participation at our board meetings and reach out to our community when developing our Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP) and the Local Control Funding Formula (LCFF) which determines how the district is funded and the metrics by which we successfully provide services and support to our students so they can reach their full potential. The public’s input and oversight in how we prioritize and spend tax dollars is of paramount to me and my fellow board members.