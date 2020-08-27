STOCKTON — With the 2020 General Election about two months away, nearly 260,000 vote-by-mail ballots are being prepared for delivery to San Joaquin County residents in early October.
According to the California Secretary of State’s election information, registrars of voters from all 58 counties will begin mailing ballots Oct. 5.
There were 326,458 registered voters in San Joaquin County as of July 21, of whom 257,572 cast their ballots through the Unites States Postal Service.
Of the 30,532 registered voters in Lodi, 24,213 cast their ballots by mail, according to the San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters.
With recent changes being made at post offices and USPS locations across the country, voters might be worried they will not receive their ballots on time, or that they won’t be able to return them to their local elections offices for the Nov. 3 election.
Earlier this week, the San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters acknowledged there are questions and concerns regarding the safety and security of their ballot, and tweeted a news report from Southern California clarifying misconceptions surrounding vote-by-mail elections.
The report features the Registrar of Voters in Los Angeles County explaining there is a tracking system that allows residents to follow their ballots in transit and whether they have been counted.
Voters across the state can register to track their ballot at wheresmyballot.sos.ca.gov, and receive updates regarding where their ballot is via email, text and voicemail alerts.
Ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received no later than 17 business days after Nov. 3. In order for ballots to be counted, voters must sign the return envelope and identify their residential address, not their mailing address.
Those still worried about their ballot not arriving at the ROV office on time can deliver them in person at the county administration building, 44 N. San Joaquin St., Suite 350, in Stockton, or the official drop box located on the Weber Street side of the building. Voters will also be able take their ballots to drop boxes at their local city clerk offices. In Lodi, the city clerk’s office is located at 221 W. Pine St.
If residents do not mail their ballots, and are unable to deliver them to the ROV office or a polling place in person, only a spouse, child, parent, sibling, grandparent or grandchild, or a person living in their household, can return ballots for them. A voter and the person returning the ballot must both sign the appropriate sections on the return envelope.
There will also be 34 voter service centers located throughout the county about a week before the election where voters will be able to drop off their ballots.
During the March 3 primary election, one voter service center was located inside Crete Hall at Hutchins Street Square in Lodi.
Locations for the Nov. 3 election have yet to be determined, but the ROV is looking for places that can serve as 2,400-square-foot centers. Anyone interested in making a space available can call 209-468-2892 or email polls@sjgov.org.
For more information about the upcoming election, visit www.sjgov.org/department/rov.