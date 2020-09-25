Editor's note: We sent candidates running for local offices a questionnaire, asking them to share their views and goals with our readers. Richard Vasquez is running to represent Lodi Unified School District Area 2.
Why are you running for school board?
As a former trustee of San Joaquin Delta College, this will allow me to become more productive for students and seek opportunities for change within the school district. Such as overcoming the current problem of the coronavirus. I have the experience of board policy making, bargaining and negotiating for teachers and staff. Creating classroom professionalism, diverse learning, dual enrollment, student engagement through community involvement and achieving student success.
Why are you the best candidate for the seat?
I believe that students and parents should be well informed about how to learn through the current pandemic. Thus, creating a learning curve for safety and distance learning. The objective of the new learning system would include creating different opportunities for students and teachers for all academics through technology platforms.
If elected, what do you hope to accomplish?
As a trustee I gained experience in learning and understanding how the educational system can empower students learning daily. This opportunity helped me become more developed for educating students about higher learning and or motivating students to seek professionalism. Considering the on-going problem with learning due to the pandemic, I would suggest utilizing all necessities such as funds to create a better classroom and or platform for educated students. This includes all school leaders and external partners; aggressively recruiting, hiring, and training innovative teachers until the school district has recovered from this ongoing problem.
How can Lodi Unified School District better serve the community?
My long-term goal is to ensure the safety of students and staff. I also would like to help change policies that help students in the district. Also creating opportunities for student engagement and student community involvement.