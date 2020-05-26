As the sun began to set Saturday evening and a light breeze came in from the west, the graduates of the 2020 class of the Lodi Academy lined up to begin their walk down to the stage. But instead of their family members sitting in rows in the audience, they were all sitting in their cars, or on their hoods, or on the back of trucks, parked in marked areas on the grass to ensure social distance.
The traditional “Pomp and Circumstance” played as the graduates walked down the aisle between the parked cars. They went up on the right side of the stage, one by one. On the stage, the graduate stopped briefly as their name was announced, along with where they will be going to school in the fall. Each graduate then posed for a photo by a banner hung form the stage in the school colors, blue and orange, which read “Class of 2020, COVID-19 Strong,” before exiting the stage on the left.
As the sun dipped below the horizon, Adam Gates played the Chopin piece “Fantaisie-Impromptu.” Jacob Nevis and Kyle Katzakian presented the class gift, the supporting structure for the new score board.
Skylar Cooper and Erica Anderson sang a beautiful rendition of “How Does a Moment Last Forever.” Car horns and applause followed.
Class president Logan Cooper was introduced, to the honking of cars and cheers.
“Nine wonderful weeks of Zoom classes. We made it. Thirteen years of education, kindergarten through 12th grade. We made it. Killer group economic project. We made it ... COVID-19, an international pandemic, could not keep us down. We made it,” he said. “Classmates, I am so very proud of you. You guys are 2020 strong.”
He thanked the parents of the class for providing him and his classmates with a Christian education in a loving and safe environment where they could thrive.
As the orange and blue tassel on his cap gently blew in the wind, he described all the great qualities his classmates possessed. One by one, he talked about the peacemaker, the adventurous one, the gentle artistic soul, the one who is always positive, the one “spiritually on fire.”
After Cooper’s speech, it was time for the big moment. The diploma covers had not yet arrived in the mail, so as each graduate walked across the stage to cheers and honks, they stopped and posed with principal John Winslow, who held a diploma. They reached their hand out, each graduate careful not to touch it.
A previously recorded rendition of “All My Hope” was then played. Then, as the graduates sat on the lawn on the side of the stage, a video showed memories from their senior year, and pictures showing each graduate growing up.
Caleb Pandjaitan gave the benediction.
“Dear God, as we come to the end of the program, I want to thank you again for the journey and the experience each and everyone one of us in this class has gained due to your glory,” he said. “Let us remember the good times, and bad times, the ups and the downs, lord, and let it fuel us, empower us, encourage us as we pursue our futures after high school.”
At the end of the program, each graduate joined their families at their cars. In a joyful and colorful finale of the momentous day, graduates and family members set off poppers, and orange and blue confetti filled the air.