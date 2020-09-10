In early August, the Lodi Unified School District Board of Education gave staff direction to expand the Valley Robotics Academy to kindergarten through sixth grade — then rejected the move later in the month, without discussion among trustees.
At its Sept. 1 meeting, Trustee Courtney Porter asked the expansion proposal be brought back for discussion, to look at how it will be staffed and how the curriculum will be taught.
“I’m all about making sure the kids have choices,” he said last week. “I think the Valley Robotics Academy has the potential to be something very good. I want the focus to be very teacher-driven and less staring at the screen. I think it’s important for us to be able to offer choice to parents at any time for any of the curriculum we have.”
On Tuesday, the board reversed its late August decision and unanimously approved expanding the academy — traditionally offered to students in seventh through 12th grade — to the lower grade levels for the 2020-21 year.
The expansion will begin with one class consisting of K-6 students and one teacher, staff said. When enrollment in the academy increases next year, classes will be split into K-3 and 4-6 with two teachers.
Curriculum will be project-based learning, which staff said can increase a student’s communication and collaboration skills, as well as information retention.
Students will be instructed in mathematics, science and language arts. Each student will have an individualized learning plan they develop with the assistance of their parents and teachers.
Projects offered through Magnitude IO, one of the science, technology, engineering and mathematics programs that partner with the district, will include launching and tracking an “around the world balloon,” as well as fostering the growth of a plant that will be delivered to the International Space Station.
The plan is to build a foundational program focused on literacy and numeracy as building blocks, as well as adding scientific investigations to a student’s daily routine, said Ted Tagami, Magnitude IO co-founder and CEO.
“When we learned about Valley Robotics Academy, we felt it was absolutely an extraordinary opportunity to start (students) when they’re young, to get them excited and inspired,” he said. “I think when you look at programs like these, without the numerical skills, without the literacy skills — which is a fundamental building block for these K-6 students — it’s going to be really difficult for them to tackle things like robotics.”
The Valley Robotics Academy is a joint collaboration between Lodi Unified and San Joaquin Delta College that focuses specifically on STEM disciplines, as well as career technical education courses for students in seventh through 12th grade.
The school offers a hybrid of independent study at its 13451 N. Extension Road location, and dual enrollment on the Delta campus.
For its first semester in the fall of 2019, nearly 80 students learned how to code, build small robots, fly drones and run space and time simulations on their computers.
Parent Sara Edwards was excited about the program’s expansion. It was like a light at the end of a tunnel for her fifth-grade son, who is on the autism spectrum with Asperger’s syndrome, she said. At times, he finds the pace of traditional classroom curriculum somewhat slow, she added.
“The distance learning model he’s currently in is failing him,” Edwards said. “His teachers are amazing, but he has 30 students in his class, and the rigidity of his schedule just doesn’t work for him. He was so excited to possibly go to a school where people would understand him and he would be able to have a smaller group size and be able to have a teacher for more one-on-one (interaction). I feel if we could give that back to him it would be a complete change in his life.”
Jessica Kempker said she and other parents were disappointed with the Aug. 28 meeting where the board rejected the expansion.
Parents were unsure if the entire academy was being shut down for good, or if it was simply being suspended for the 2020-21 school year, she said.
Kempker’s son is a fifth-grader who she said is “leaps and bounds” ahead of his classmates in math and science, and needs a curriculum that suits his ability to learn quickly.
“I had this wonderful opportunity for my son and a wonderful experience for him to go in, at a school that was 10 times better for him than what our general education programs do,” Kempker said. “A traditional school setting doesn’t work for him. In a traditional school setting, we have no process for acceleration. We don’t offer first-graders the option to do second-grade math. We don’t offer any acceleration in our normal day programs and it leaves our kids floundering and frustrated.”
Board members on Wednesday said they were happy Porter requested the expansion proposal be presented, and that students in the program would be instructed by teachers, not a video, during required distance learning.
Trustee Gary Knackstedt was one of three on Aug. 28 who favored expansion, and on Wednesday he said he didn’t need convincing to approve the proposal.
“Not all students learn in the same way, and Valley Robotics Academy offers additional options for kids. That’s a good thing,” he said. “I’m always in favor of providing opportunities to kids, and Valley Robotics provides Lodi Unified another tool in its toolbox. If parents don’t like it, if the kids aren’t doing well in this type of environment, they don’t have to stay there. They can go back to a traditional classroom.”
Any time the district has the opportunity to provide new and alternate educational choices to its students, Board president Joe Nava said he has no problem supporting it.
“I supported it on the first time we mentioned it,” he said. “The opportunity for kids is the most important thing. This board has always had the philosophy that any time we deal with kids and there’s an opportunity for them, we need to participate in new programs. And if it can benefit them, benefit the teachers and the parents, I am for it.”