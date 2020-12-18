Not only did Ron Freitas win a third term on the Lodi Unified School District’s Board of Education, but he was also selected as its president for the second time.
The board unanimously elected Freitas during its Tuesday night meeting, as well as selected Sue Macfarlane vice president and Courtney Porter clerk.
Before his election, Freitas — who was president in the 2015-2016 school year — led a series of praises for outgoing president Joe Nava.
Freitas said if there was a Mt. Rushmore of education in San Joaquin County, Nava would be a part of it, given his experience as a teacher, coach, athletic director and board member.
“It’s not the trophies he’s most proud of, or the championships,” Freitas said. “It’s the lives that he’s changed. I challenge each of you to take a walk with Mr. Nava and be in a hurry to get somewhere. Because wherever you’re going, someone’s going to stop you and say ‘hey coach, you remember me?’ And you know what? He does. And that person says ‘you had faith in me when I was down on my luck and you changed my life.’ I can’t tell you the number of times we’ve been places and that has happened.”
Freitas said Nava would be a tough act to follow as president, praising his insightfulness, wisdom and positive attitude.
“It’s because of these qualities that he was sought after for boards and committees across this community,” he said. “Quite frankly, I’m glad he’s not at Mt. Rushmore, because we couldn’t have done it without you Mr. Nava.”
Many of the board members thanked Nava for his guidance as the first president to preside over Zoom meetings, which were a result of the COVID-19 pandemic that forced schools to implement distance learning instruction.
Macfarlane said Nava always provided words of encouragement when she and other members were unable to log into Zoom, couldn’t unmute their computer microphones or when they lost their Internet connection.
“While teachers and students are fortunate to have had their experiences with you, we as a board are fortunate you coached us for the past year,” she said. “I know you’re not going anywhere, so I hope you continue to coach us and shake your head when you think were nuts in our closed session and you smile at us when you think we’re on point. I appreciate your friendship and I appreciate your guidance.”
Porter said Nava was someone he had always looked up to and will continue to look up to, adding the outgoing president would always be “Mr. Nava,” and not Joe.
“I’m always in awe of you, the way you’ve been able to touch people’s hearts and their souls in a positive way with great class,” he said. “You’re an excellent role model, and you’re an educator in every sense of the word. Too many times people say coach and teacher. It’s educator. You educated on the field and you educated in the classroom. You’ve educated young people who look forward to better things. You’ve taught them discipline and hard work and being competitive. All those things are so important, both in the classroom and outside.”
Nava was left almost speechless by the compliments and praise from his fellow board members, but said it was the greatest day of his life.
“I’m really humbled by it,” he said. “I’ve never had anybody say those great things — of me. Sometimes when you’re dead and they do these things, you don’t hear it. I’ve already heard these things, and I’m alive. It’s great. That’s the greatest thing to do. Thank you very much for your kind words and outstanding work.”
San Joaquin Delta College also held a reorganization of its Board of Trustees Tuesday night, swearing in newcomers Elizabeth Blanchard and Kathy Garcia, and welcoming back incumbents Teresa Brown and Jennet Stebbins.
Blanchard and Garcia replace Van Ha To-Cowell and Steve Castellanos in districts 5 and 2, respectively.
Castellanos, a Stockton architect, was first elected in 2008 and advocated for Delta as a member of the Association of Community College Trustees Board of Directors, among other roles. To-Cowell, a school administrator, was appointed in March 2020 to fill a vacant seat on the board.
“I’d like to congratulate our new and returning trustees and also offer my deepest thanks to trustees Castellanos and To-Cowell for their generous service to Delta College,” Superintendent/President Dr. Omid Pourzanjani said. “The board serves a critical oversight role for the college. I’m thankful for community members who are willing to step up and give of their time and energy to support student success.”
In addition, trustee Charles Jennings, who represents Lodi on the board, was selected to serve as president for the upcoming school year, while trustee Janet Rivera was selected vice president. Stebbins was selected to serve as board clerk.
Lodi Unified to remain on distance learning
Lodi Unified superintendent Cathy Nichols-Washer notified the community Thursday that the district will not be returning to campus in January.
“At this time, the tier assignment for San Joaquin County remains purple and our numbers continue to increase,” she said. “We want to welcome our students back to campus for in-person instruction but cannot do so until the county is in the red tier. Until then, we will remain on all distance learning. Students are not to report to school campus on January 4, 2021. If there is a change in our tier status, we will communicate this to our staff and families as quickly as possible.”