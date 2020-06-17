This summer, the World of Wonders Science Museum is being taken over by young wizards, astronauts and detectives.
The Downtown Lodi museum is bringing back its popular summer camps — with a few changes to help protect day campers against the spread of COVID-19.
The response has already been huge, said Jen Young, the WOW Museum’s educational coordinator. Most of the camps only have a couple of spots left.
“We weren’t sure what the response would be, and the registration for all the camps came flying in,” he said.
Space is available at five separate camp sessions from June 29 through July 31, all geared toward children ages 7 to 12:
Science Wizards
Campers will learn about the science behind magic tricks, including chemistry, magnetics and other illusionary tricks.
“We’ll make things disappear,” Young said.
Children will have the chance to master their favorite trick and perform it in front of their peers. Science Wizards will be held from June 29 through July 3.
Terrific Tinkering
This session is all about building, inventing and design. Hands-on activities and experiments will take campers through the basics of engineering.
“One of the big projects we’ll be doing is building a paper airplane shooter,” Young said.
Campers will also have an egg-drop challenge, with the chance to test their designs by dropping them off the top of the parking garage.
“We have good little engineers. They protect their eggs pretty well,” Young said.
Terrific Tinkering runs from July 6 to 10.
Astronaut Training
Get ready for a week of rockets, rovers and the popular Star Lab. Museum staff hopes to cap this session off with the traditional Friday night star-gazing party at Katzakian Park, but is still working out details to determine if it will be possible during the pandemic.
The session runs from July 13 to 17.
Science Detectives
Campers will get the chance to solve a crime using the same forensic techniques that are used in crime labs around the country. First, they learn techniques such as fingerprint matching and determining the makeup of some mystery substances.
The week is capped by a cookie heist.
“All of the counselors are suspects,” Young said.
Science Detectives is from July 20 to 24.
Super Science Sampler
Can’t pick just one? Get an overview of a wide variety of science and tech at this super camp from July 27 to 31.
Camp sessions run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and include lunch. The cost is $210 per session for WOW members or $240 for non-members.
The museum has taken steps to ensure that campers will be able to follow social distancing guidelines, including spacing out lunch seating. Information about precautions and cleaning are posted on the website at www.wowsciencemuseum.org.
“Staff is going to mask, and we have masks for the kids as well,” Young said.
Each of the kids will get two fabric science-themed masks to keep, donated by the Lodi Rag Quilters, a local sewing group. The kids won’t have to wear the masks during many of the activities, but they will be used in the lab, Young said.
“We also do have gloves that we’ll be using for all of our experiments,” he said, and the students will have their own individual materials for each activity.
Parents will drop their children off at a designated area on the sidewalk, where a museum staff member will meet them and check each child’s temperature with a touchless thermometer before they will be allowed inside.
The museum’s staff is excited to reopen for the summer adventures.
“We’re really excited about it. I love all of the interest,” Young said.