Middle College High School won the title of top overall school during the 40th annual Academic Decathlon held by the San Joaquin County Office of Education.
The event, held virtually this year due to COVID-19, took place in January and February over a period of several days, with 262 students from 12 high schools participating.
This year’s competition began on Jan. 20, with students engaging in an online speech and interview contest over a two-day period.
On Feb. 6, students showcased their knowledge of art, economics, literature, mathematics, music, science, and social science, all centered around the theme of “The Cold War.”
Schools can enter multiple teams, but only one Division I team can compete from each school.
Each nine-member team consists of three students in each of three categories based on grade point average. For example, each team will have an honors student with a grape point average of 3.8–4.0 or greater, a Scholastic student with a GPA of 3.2–3.799, and a varsity student with a GPA of 0.0–3.199.
Middle College, a Lodi Unified School District high school on the Delta College campus, won the Dave Sorgent Winner’s Cup, the highest honor of the decathlon. Its team will compete virtually at the State Academic Decathlon Championship on March 27 and 28.
Middle College student Anish Ahuja was the competition’s top scoring student, receiving the $1,000 Walter Rathhaus Award, provided by Premier Community Credit Union and the SJCOE Educational Foundation.
Ahuja was also named top student in the Honors category, receiving an additional $500 scholarship.
Lauren Duquez, also a Middle College student, earned second place in the Honors category for a $200 award.
Teammate Giancarlo Fornaris placed second in the Varsity student category, also earning a $200 award.
“I’m grateful that technology has allowed us to carry on the annual tradition of holding this competition while keeping you, your coaches, and your families safe during this pandemic,” SJCOE Associate Superintendent Troy Brown said to participants at the virtual awards ceremony on Feb. 10.
“You have gone above and beyond during a pandemic to prepare for and compete in this extracurricular academic competition,” Brown added. “That shows determination, great character, and genuine leadership. Great job, decathletes.”