Citing family health issues and a need to re-evaluate his time on the job, San Joaquin County Superintendent of Schools James Mousalimas announced his impending retirement this week.
Mousalimas made his announcement during Wednesday’s meeting of the San Joaquin County Board of Education meeting. His last day will be June 30, 2021.
“I’ve enjoyed every day of this position because of the people I got to work with,” he said. “This organization is second to none, and there are just incredible people who work here. I will continue to enjoy working with all of you for the next eight months.”
Mousalimas was elected to the position in 2014, after serving nearly 19 months as the SJCOE deputy superintendent of student programs and services. Prior to that, he was assistant superintendent of county operated schools and programs from 2008 to 2013.
He began his educational career as a Peace Corps volunteer in Niger, taught math in the Richmond Unified School District, and spent eight years as a teacher, assistant principal and principal of an American International School in Saudi Arabia before returning to the United States in 1998.
He eventually became director of alternative programs for Tracy Unified School District in 2001.
Mousalimas told the board that in the past year, both his father and father-in-law passed away, and one of his sisters has fallen ill. The three tragedies have shaken his family and made him re-evaluate the time he spent away from them, he said.
As part of his retirement, Mousalimas proposed a resolution that would appoint Troy Brown as his replacement as of July 1, 2021.
Brown currently serves as the SJCOE’s associate superintendent of student programs and services, a position he’s held since 2018.
Prior to joining SJCOE, Brown was Tracy Unified’s director of student services and curriculum, and has previously served as West High School’s principal in that district, as well as a teacher, coach, assistant principal and principal at Tracy High School.
Mousalimas said he wants Brown to take over to ensure a smooth transition in leadership. Brown would serve the remaining 18 months of Mousalimas’ current term, and could decide to run for election to the post when his interim status ends, Mousalimas said.
“The work we do here is the most important in public education,” he said. “We’re tasked with supporting all school district and charter schools. Right now we’re in the middle of a crisis, and the last thing we need right now is uncertainty or disruption. Our districts need us like never before. This plan adds up to an absolutely smooth transition, and ensures that on July 1, nobody misses a beat.”
Board member Ken Vogel, who represents Lodi on the board, said Mousalimas’ plan to appoint Brown assured staff and constituents of continuity, which is important.
“Seeing what’s been molded by James and my fellow board members is excellent,” he said. “I think that we’ll want to continue that excellence for our staff and students by having this smooth transition. It’s an intelligent way to go.”