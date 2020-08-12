On a typical first day of school, Lodi Unified School District students would be filing through the front doors of their campus, waving good-bye to their parents and kicking off a brand new year with teachers and classmates.
But Monday was different, as students and teachers logged on to computers from home, meeting each other virtually for the first day of instruction.
“Although this is not how we hoped to start — it’s not what we envisioned for our students or staff — our employees are ready to make this the very best possible experience for all of our students and families,” Superintendent Cathy Nichols Washer said in a video message posted on social media Monday morning. “We hope you will be patient with us through this all-distance learning process, but please know that our staff members care about your children deeply. They have been working diligently to make this the best possible start we can do under these circumstances.”
Nichols Washer said this new year will be much different from the spring, when distance learning was thrown upon the district in an emergency situation.
This quarter, attendance will be taken and students will be expected to report to each class at specific times, she said.
If a child cannot participate because of illness, or if there is another reason for being absent, parents will be asked to contact the school.
“There will be grading,” she added. “Teachers will be talking to students and parents about their expectations for grades. Work will be monitored and checked, and students will get a report card, just as they would in an in-person environment.”
Chelsea Vongehr, spokeswoman for the district, said 28,800 students were enrolled for class as of Monday.
According to the district’s student long-on data for Monday, 87.3% of students were online. Breaking down log-ons by grade, 93% of district freshmen logged on, as did 81% of seventh graders, 82% of eighth graders and 90% of high school juniors.
Only 58% of high school seniors logged on for the first day. The remaining grade levels all saw 91% to 93% attendance online, according to data.
It is unknown how many teachers were working from home and how many were in the classroom, Vongehr said.
Parents who have trouble getting their student logged into Zoom or Google Meet for class will have access to live tech support between Aug. 10 and Oct. 2, by calling 209-331-8316 or 209-953-8316.
Vongehr said more than 1,000 parents needed tech support guidance to get their children online for the first day of remote instruction.
During a Board of Education meeting last week, staff said they anticipated a high volume of calls to begin the year as parents, teachers and students learn to adjust to the distance learning system.
As the weeks progress through the first quarter, the number of calls to tech support should decrease significantly, the district said.
A tech support representative will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
“We are working on making sure that families have technology support, have updated contact information to receive our district and school communications, and (are) finding more ways that we can accomplish tasks in a virtual format,” Vongehr said.
Much like the spring semester, Lodi Unified students will be offered meals from several school sites throughout the week.
Students attending schools that are operating under Community Eligible Provision can pick up meals each Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Elementary schools in Lodi and Acampo operating under CEP and offering meals include Beckman, Borchardt, Heritage, Lawrence, Live Oak, Nichols, Washington, Needham, Victor, Woodbridge, Houston and Joe Serna.
Lodi Middle School will also be offering meals under CEP.
Students can also pick up meals at non-CEP schools based on their free, reduced or paid status at Lakewood, Larson, Lockeford and Millswood elementaries, as well as Tokay High.
Reduced meals will cost 40 cents, while full-price meals will cost $2.75 for students in kindergarten through eighth grade and $3.25 for high school students.
Students will be charged for two lunches Mondays and Wednesdays, and for one lunch on Fridays.
Vongehr said it is unknown how many students have taken advantage of the meal service program.
Since May 28, the last day of instruction during the 2019-20 school year, 20 teachers have retired from the district, 14 of whom took advantage of the early retirement benefit included in the contract and memorandum of understanding with the Lodi Education Association.
Another 20 teachers resigned since May 28, according to staff reports from five board meetings held over the summer. Despite the number of teachers who left the district, 96 teachers have been appointed on a probationary or temporary basis over the summer. One has been appointed on a permanent basis, according to staff reports.
The Galt Joint Union High School District’s first day of school is Aug. 17, while the Galt Joint Union Elementary School District returns to instruction Aug. 20. Both districts will also be implementing distance learning.