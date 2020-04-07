When San Joaquin County officials recommended schools close due to coronavirus concerns in mid-March, the faculty and staff at St. Peter Lutheran School sprung into action to formulate a distance learning game plan so students would be prepared to learn their curriculum at home.
Principal Dale Munsch said that not only are his seven teachers using Internet apps such as Google Meet and Flip Grid to reach their 116 students, but they are also preparing physical homework packets to hand to families every Monday.
“When we heard schools were closing, our teachers were back here before the break ended and worked hard to come up with a way that we could move forward,” Munsch said. “That first Monday we were back, we held a drop-off and were able to hand out our assignment packages to families and get right to work.”
St. Peter Lutheran School closely follows the Lodi Unified School District academic calendar, and was on the same spring break as the public district.
The San Joaquin County Office of Education called for schools to close — initially for about a month — on March 13.
The first day of distance learning instruction was March 23, and that day, parents drove to the school, located at 50 S. Lower Sacramento Road, ready to pick up a package of assignments for students enrolled in grades kindergarten through eighth.
A week later, the parents returned, this time to drop off the assignments their children completed and then pick up new work for the week ahead, he said.
“For our upper grades, we’re running through each of our classes,” he said. “They may not be the same length of time each time, but we’re holding each of our classes just like we would on campus. We’re making assignments and handing off homework.”
Teachers in the lower grades, Munsch said, have prepared weekly workbooks for their students that are handed out and collected each Monday.
The younger students are also meeting online with their teachers for virtual class, although the sessions are smaller than what they are accustomed to, first grade teacher Dawn Godemann said.
Godemann said she currently conducts four reading classes with as many as four students at a time instead of the customary 18, simply because it could be difficult to keep track of them all on one computer screen.
“It’s been an adventure,” Godemann said about the transition. “(The students) have really done well. The first week, things were more parent-led, but as they learned to manage things in Google Classroom, they’ve been able to do a lot independently. This is better than I could have ever dreamed of.”
Sixth grade teacher Missy Cruz said she has used online teaching applications in the past, so the transition for her, and even some of her students, has been relatively easy.
During live lessons, students are asked to keep their microphones on mute so Cruz can instruct them.
If they have comments, or are selected to answer one of her questions, students will raise their hands and she can call on them, just like in a typical classroom setting.
They can also type their questions to her, and at the end of the lesson, she can address them all at the same time, she said.
However, what has been challenging, Cruz said, is keeping track of assignments submitted through e-mail and the Flip Grid and Google Classroom applications.
“Grading has changed because I now have three places to look for their assignments,” she said. “It would be helpful if they were able to all submit their work on one platform, but some students don’t have the access to certain apps as their classmates.”
Julie Wilke teaches science and English to the seventh and eighth grade students at St. Peter, and said what has been challenging for her is to find alternate methods of instruction for units of courses that involve lab work.
Some students don’t have equipment needed to conduct classroom experiments at home, so Wilke has filmed herself undertaking the work, uploading video and then walking her students through the lesson.
She added it has been somewhat hard for many of her students who feel isolated at home. Wilke said when some of her students learned they wouldn’t be returning to class until the end of April, they were disappointed they would not be seeing each other anytime soon.
“Many of the students miss each other,” she said. “They will show up early on Google Classroom and chat with each other before class, just to have some interaction. It gives them the feeling of actually being at school.”
Munsch said while the majority of schools in the county are conducting distance learning for the remainder of the academic school year, St. Peter currently plans to return to class in May.
However, he said the school continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation, and things could change before the end of the month.