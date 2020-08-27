STOCKTON — Local educational leaders this week said the digital divide that has been brought to light during the COVID-19 pandemic will still be an issue when schools reopen unless legislation is passed to connect every student to the Internet.
Rep. Jerry McNerney, D-Stockton, hosted a virtual town hall meeting Tuesday night to discuss the digital gap that exists in a world of distance learning.
McNerney was joined by San Joaquin County Superintendent of Schools James Mousalimas and San Joaquin Delta College Superintendent and President Dr. Omid Pourzanjani, both of whom explained a good majority of students in the county are without Internet access.
Mousalimas said two-thirds of the students in kindergarten through 12th grade in San Joaquin County live at some level of reduced poverty, and it is that demographic being harmed the most during a time of remote instruction.
“We know through any crisis, children and families in poverty suffer the most, and that’s exactly what’s happening during this COVID-19 crisis,” he said. “They’re the most impacted, not just by this illness, but also by the effects of businesses closing and schools closing.”
Families in poverty have little to no access to Internet and WiFi, Mousalimas said, and while school districts such as Stockton Unified have purchased Chromebooks for every student, many still aren’t attending virtual classes.
And while districts such as Lodi and Manteca Unified have purchased mobile hotspots for underprivileged families, there are students living in unincorporated areas of the county where those devices will not work because of a lack of cellular phone coverage.
“This is not something our school districts can solve,” he said. “This needs to be a statewide and national initiative to address these issues. Hotspots are a short-term solution, but they are not sustainable financially. This is not something we can continue to do for the next 10 years as a solution to connectivity. They’re working right now, they’re fantastic, and they’re connecting us to our students, but budgets won’t allow for these next year, or even years afterward.”
Pourzanjani said of the more than 24,000 students Delta College serves, some 70% are from needy families and qualify for free tuition. In addition, 50% of all Delta students use their cell phones to complete and turn in their homework.
“Last year, we decided to focus on the basic needs of our students,” he said. “Laptops are hot commodities, and for families with high numbers of members in one household, access to high-speed Internet continues to be an issue.”
To address these technology issues, Pourzanjani said the college ordered more than 1,250 Chromebooks and laptops last spring, and installed WiFi hotspots throughout the campus parking lots so students, particularly those who are homeless, could complete their work.
School officials found that even with the latest technology purchased, many students were not picking up Chromebooks for fear they could not pay any fees or fines in the event they were damaged or broken, he said.
“This digital divide was not caused by the pandemic,” he said. “It's only been like a spotlight has been shined on it. We cannot fix this problem a year from now or 10 years from now. We need to use opportunity to close the digital gap, because as soon as pandemic is over and the focus is gone, people will move on to something else, go back to the same issue where half the people are trying to do homework on their cell phones, and they're still doing that.”
Jessica Rosenworcel, a commissioner with the Federal Communications Commission, said there has been a program in place for the last 24 years that is aimed at helping every school district in the nation connect its students to the Internet.
That program, she said, is the Schools and Libraries Program, more commonly known as E-Rate, which provides discounts to help schools and libraries obtain affordable telecommunications and Internet access.
Discounts range from 20% to 90% of the cost of eligible service, and depend on the level of poverty and the urban or rural status of the population served.
“Somehow in this crisis and pandemic, Washington has pushed this (connectivity) task to every superintendent and every educator and every parent and every student to figure it out on their own,” Rosenworcel said. “And it strikes me that we can do this more effectively if we put a federal program and federal dollars behind it. We should use the E-Rate program to fund things like hotspots and wireless routers, whatever it takes to get a student connected.”
McNerney said his office and some of his colleagues in Congress have been working to close the digital divide long before the COVID-19 struck, citing the LIFT America Act that was introduced on Capitol Hill last year.
The bill aims to provide some $80 billion in broadband service throughout the country, especially in rural and underserved areas, he said.
In addition, McNerney touched on the Digital Equity Act, which he introduced last fall and provides an additional $100 billion for broadband services.
“We’ve produced legislation and have good proposals for building broadband nationwide,” he said. “These are pieces of legislation that have already passed the House of Representatives. We’ve done our work. It doesn't mean we’re done, but we’ve done an important first step. It’s up to Senate and president to move forward. The need is there, it’s been there.”
In the meantime, Mousalimas said schools and districts in the county might soon be able to apply for waivers from the state that would allow students in kindergarten through sixth grade to return to class, and was optimistic distance learning would not last for the entire first semester of the 2020-21 academic year.
Schools cannot apply for the waiver unless the COVID-19 positive testing rate in San Joaquin County is less than 200 people per 100,000 of its population for 14 consecutive days.
According to Mousalimas, the county’s testing rate was at 202 people per 100,000.
All grades can return to class when the county is off the state’s COVID-19 watch list, and along with a lower testing rate, the county must reduce its overall testing rate from about 11% to 8% and it keep it there for 14 days.
“I’m not ready to say we’re going to be on distance learning the entire semester yet,” he said. “It’s very possible we might be, but I want to get kids back in school as soon as it’s safe to do so. It’s not safe yet, but we’re headed in the right direction.”