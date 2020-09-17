Distance learning in Lodi is scheduled to be in place throughout the fall semester, but the school district is taking a first step toward having some students return to the classroom.
The Lodi Unified School District Board of Education gave staff direction on Tuesday night to examine the possibility of allowing cohorts of students and teachers back on campus.
“This is for special groups, special populations who are most at risk,” superintendent Cathy Nichols Washer told the board at its Tuesday meeting.
The California Department of Health is allowing public schools to provide in-person child supervision with limited instruction as part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s latest plan to reopen the state’s economy, she said.
Even though San Joaquin County has been placed in Tier 1 of Newsom’s latest recovery plan, Washer said, schools and districts are being given the option to create cohorts.
“There are some specific requirements for (cohorts),” she said. “The total number of people in a cohort cannot be more than 16, and that’s a combination of students and teachers. These cohorts have to stay together. They can’t mix with other cohorts, they have to meet as one unit.”
The CDPH released guidelines for cohorts on Sept. 4, which apply to children and teens in controlled, supervised, and indoor environments operated by public and private schools, child care providers, day camps and before and afterschool programs, among others.
The combination of 16 was a change from the CDPH’s initial plan of 14 students and two adults in each cohort, Washer said. Now, that total of 16 people in a cohort can be any combination, regardless of how many students and adults are included.
The cohorts would be created primarily for specific student populations, such as those in special education or English as a second language classes, she said.
In addition, the district was informed that CDPH will begin considering waivers for public elementary schools, something the agency was not willing to do in prior weeks, Washer said.
Private schools in the state have been allowed to apply for waivers, in which kindergarten through sixth grade students would be permitted to return to campuses for in-class instruction.
As of Tuesday, 17 private schools in San Joaquin County had applied for the waivers, including Lodi Christian School, Lodi SDA Elementary School and St. Anne’s School.
“I think every single member of this board wants students in class as quickly as possible, and that we be done with distance learning,” Trustee Ron Freitas said. “These cohorts, I think, are an immediate remedy for a very specific problem we’re having right now, especially with our special education students. And, if we can use waivers to our advantage so we can get students in class with their teachers, that would be very exciting.”
Freitas added, though, that he would be in favor of cohorts and waivers as long as it was safe to have students and teachers return to campus, and the district goes above and beyond to follow state and county health and safety guidelines.
Trustee Ron Heberle reminded his colleagues, district staff and parents that while the prospect of having students return to campus is exciting, implementing cohorts will not happen over night.
“Whether we’re talking about cohorts or waivers, they both come with a process, and both come with guidelines,” he said. “It’s not like we’re saying, ‘I like cohorts, let’s do it tomorrow.’ It’s a process. It’s going to take time. But it sounds like the majority of the board is saying, ‘Let’s take the first step. Let’s get this initiated so we can fulfill the requirements of cohorts in order for us to be able to do it.’”
But Trustee George Neely argued the district should implement cohorts right away, as they are meant to be an additional tool for instruction, not the end-all.
“The way I envision this, is a cohort does not replace distance learning, it supplements it,” he said. “So a student would still go to distance learning, and then you would have a cohort to help the kids that need it most. I’d like to see that as well. This is going to have to be well thought out and well planned.”
Student board representative Ariana Galvan said many of the district’s youths would benefit from the addition of cohorts.
“Kids are struggling, and it’s not a secret,” she said. “I’m sure distance learning may be working for some kids, but I’m one that is struggling. Anything we can do to get this moving a little bit faster would be great.”
An update on implementing cohorts within the district will be presented to the board at a future meeting.
On Wednesday, the district issued an update of its plans to implement small cohorts, stating they may be provided for students based on needs. Those include students with disabilities, English learners, students at higher risk of further learning loss, students at risk of abuse or neglect, foster youths, and students experiencing homelessness.
District spokeswoman Chelsea Vongehr on Wednesday said a decision to apply for a waiver that would allow students in kindergarten through sixth grade to return to campus has not been made.