About 100 parents and children gathered outside the Lodi Unified School District offices on Tuesday to let the district’s leadership know they are ready to go back to class.
Holding signs and shouting “Open our schools!” through a megaphone, the protesters hoped the district would change from its plan to return to in-person instruction when San Joaquin County gets to the red tier in California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
“We want them to realize that we’re going to follow the science, and we’re tired of following the political science. It’s not about their politics anymore,” said organizer Tom Moccia. “Schools can be open, schools can be open safely, schools can be open for every student in the district. If they need help from parents to accomplish that, then we’re willing to help, but they need to ask for it.”
The district and the Lodi Education Association, the union representing Lodi Unified’s teachers, reached a Memorandum of Understanding in November that students would begin a return to class once the county exited the Purple Tier, the most restrictive in California’s color-coded system.
For Moccia and many of the parents of Lodi Unified students, that’s not good enough anymore.
“Our big frustration is the current MOU was agreed upon in November, and that said that we could go back in the red,” Moccia said. “Now we’ve seen that other districts are opening even though they’re in the more restrictive tier, and it’s not a mandate. It also seems like it’s become a power play between the district and the union, and we just want our kids back in school.”
Moccia started the Facebook group “Lodi Unified Parents for Open Schools” on Feb. 22, and by the time of the rally eight days later, its membership had grown to 755.
At Tuesday’s rally, Lodi Unified’s Chelsea Vongehr, the district’s public information officer, spoke to the protesters. She said the district understands the parents’ frustration, and said the board’s priority continues to be a return to in-person instruction — once the county reaches the red tier. She added that when that happens, students won’t be in class right away, but there will be four teacher training days to prepare for the return.
“What really needs to happen, and I think this whole thing has amplified and shed a light on our broken school system, is that parents don’t have a seat at any table,” Moccia said. “We’re not naive enough to think that parents are going to get a seat at the negotiating table between the district and the union, but we’ve got to have a seat at some discussion somewhere.”
On Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a deal with legislative leaders to use $2 billion in grant money to incentivize school districts to reopen for their youngest students by the end of March. For every day schools stay closed beyond April, they will lose 1% of the funding.
“The plan announced today by Gov. Newsom and legislative leaders gets us one step closer to rejoining our students for in-person teaching and learning,” wrote E. Toby Boyd, president of the California Teachers Association, in response. “As community infection rates decline, more counties move into less restrictive tiers, and educators are increasingly vaccinated statewide, this plan will help ensure transparency and accountability.”