University of the Pacific has expanded its education opportunities for future business leaders by creating two new programs in the Eberhardt School of Business.
Eberhardt’s new Master of Science in Business Analytics (MSBA) and Master of Science in Finance (MSF) programs are set to begin in fall 2021. Both will be housed on the Stockton Campus and will be offered in a hybrid of online and classroom learning.
“We are excited to expand our academic programs and provide outstanding preparation for some of the best jobs in the analytics and finance industries,” said Tim Carroll, dean of Pacific’s Eberhardt School of Business. “Each program will present students with experiential learning opportunities that will give them the hands-on experience for professional success with top employers.”
Recently, Poets & Quants, which covers and analyzes business education at U.S. universities, ranked the Eberhardt School of Business No. 1 in the West — and No. 10 nationally — among business schools based at universities with 7,000 or fewer students.
The Master of Science in Business Analytics degree is a nine-month accelerated program with a required internship. The program will prepare students from various academic fields to expand their careers in business analytics in regionally important industries. Students will learn to harness the information data provides and use insights to strategically improve business operations and managerial decision-making.
“The ability to use data effectively and efficiently will be an essential skill for future business leaders regardless of their industry or functions,” said Albert Huang, Pacific professor of business analytics.
The Master of Science in Finance degree is designed to prepare students from the fields of business, economics and mathematics for careers in the financial analysis industry. It will be offered both as a master’s program for students already holding a bachelor’s degree and as an accelerated five-year, dual-degree program for Pacific undergraduate students majoring in finance, economics and applied mathematics.
Curriculum for the MSF program will be tailored to the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) exam, to help students prepare for the professional certificate while pursuing the degree.