Since Lodi Unified School District began distance learning due the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers have been conducting 3,653 classes a day, officials said during a special board of education meeting Tuesday night.
However, some teachers have expressed concern that not all of their students are logging onto the Internet, noting that many families in the district have limited to no access to the technology.
Recently, the district’s business services division provided charts detailing how many students are logging onto the Internet to attend distance learning classes, and how many don’t have Internet.
According to the graphs, 746 students were without Internet access as of April 30.
Leonard Kahn, the district’s chief business officer, told the board Tuesday that linking all students to the Internet has been a top priority, and that staff has been very active in recent weeks ordering and receiving devices to get them connected.
“It’s a work in progress as we are still being fed data from school sites,” he said. “Principals are interfacing with teachers, who are interfacing with students to find out exactly how many students do not have Internet access. This has been an immense effort by multiple departments in business services, and through interfacing with the community.”
Edith Holbert, a technology services director with the district, said that 500 mobile hotspot devices have been ordered to get many of those students online.
The hotspots were ordered last week, and Holbert said they should be distributed to 488 families, allowing more than 570 students access to the Internet.
Holbert said the district has applied for 10,000 hotspots through the California Department of Education and a Google partnership.
“I haven’t heard an official update from them yet,” Holbert said. “But via an email chain, we are on the list and they plan on handing these out between now and July. Hopefully we will be the recipient of some of those hotspots.”
The district is also on a waiting list for an additional 3,000 hotspots from AT&T, Holbert said, and has applied for California Teleconnect funds to help cover the cost of purchase.
She said the telecommunications giant recently received some 7,000 hotspots, of which the district will receive a small allocation, and orders were expected to ship out May 1.
According to the Students Without Home Internet chart on the district’s businesses services page, 75 students at Delta Sierra, or 12.4% percent of the campus population, had no access to the web.
Live Oak Elementary School had 72 students — 23.7% of its enrollment — without Internet access, according to the chart.
Holbert said the district is also looking at providing wifi for students through its fleet of buses, but more research of logistics is needed before that can launch.
“Some considerations I’m looking at include California idling regulations and how long buses can’t sit and idle,” she said. “We’re evaluating the battery life of the buses to support the equipment we’re looking at putting in there, and then we have to take into consideration how close students would need to come to those buses and how large of an area we could serve.”
Board member Courtney Porter said he was upset that the district hadn’t addressed the number of students without Internet access before a pandemic forced school closures.
“Whit is it just now that we’re identifying kids that do not have access? I brought this up last year as well,” he said. “Why the urgency now? Why wasn’t there urgency earlier when we rolled out the program to go one-to-home, that we didn’t have hotspots for those kids, that we weren’t getting out and identifying that they had a need?”