Student athletes looking to play sports allowed under state COVID-19 pandemic guidelines will be given extended free eligibility this semester.
The Lodi Unified School District Board of Education voted 6-1 to extend the “probation period” for student athletes for one semester at its Tuesday night meeting.
Jeff Palmquist, the district’s assistant superintendent of secondary instruction, said eligible sports for the spring semester are dependent on the league in which each high school participates, as well as which programs are allowed by the California Interscholastic Federation under the purple tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
According to CIF guidelines, only cross country, golf, tennis, track and field and swimming and diving are allowed in the purple tier.
It is unknown when sports such as baseball, softball, football and wrestling will be allowed to resume, Palmquist said.
“The CIF has laid out what sports they would offer depending on the tiers,” he said. “However, those things are always subject to change, and those things can change quite quickly.”
According to the CIF, baseball and softball would be allowed to resume play in the red tier. Sports such as football, volleyball and soccer would be allowed to resume in the orange tier, while basketball, wrestling and cheerleading would be allowed in the yellow tier.
The board first approved the probationary period last May, which allowed all students to be eligible for sports at the beginning of the fall semester.
With the board’s approval Tuesday, all students would be eligible for athletics during the third quarter, and grades from that quarter would be used for them to remain eligible. Third quarter grades would also be used for initial eligibility for seasons beginning in the fourth quarter.
All eligibility requirements would apply to the first semester at McNair High School, according to Palmquist’s report.
In addition, minimum attendance in class would still be required to be eligible for competition, Palmquist said.
Board member Joe Nava aid extending the probationary period was important because it would not only keep students involved, but also remove the pressure from coaches to keep tabs on their players’ grades remotely.
As a former coach and athletic director, Nava said he routinely met with teachers, students and parents to try form a plan that would keep an athlete’s grades up for eligibility. It is more difficult to do that with COVID-19 and using Zoom to meet with people, he said.
“Coaches are at a disadvantage with making all these efforts to talk to their student athletes,” he said. “It's not the same. Can I get into a Zoom and ask a teacher how a student’s doing? I can’t because it's almost impossible to do that.”
Principals said extending the probationary period was needed just so students were outside performing some kind of physical fitness activity.
“One focus of (San Joaquin Athletic Association) is to let kids play what they can, when they can,” McNair principal Mark Dawson said. “And right now this is what they can do, and we want to be able to provide those opportunities. We all see the need for it, and going out to practice and seeing kids just being kids is fantastic.”
Board member Courtney Porter, also a former coach, was the lone dissenting vote, stating the district was already allowing sports to be played and that its main objective was to provide students an education.
“The buildings are here for a reason ... for them to go to school,” he said. “You're giving them a free pass to play sports, based on doing nothing in the classroom. And no one’s been more involved in athletics than me. The number one thing I told kids was that those buildings were here for a reason. We are an academic institution, and athletics is part of that.”
While he agreed with Porter’s comments about the district’s main role, board member Ron Heberle supported the eligibility extension.
“I am absolutely in favor of anything to get our kids back in school,” he said. “However, as much as I love athletics ... there’s just something morally messed up about how all of the effort seems to be about athletics, and this is well beyond the Lodi Unified School District level. It just sticks in my craw that we’re going to a lot of lengths to get kids back in athletics — which I do support — but it’s then when we talk about getting kids in classes, instead of ‘what can we do,’ it’s ‘why we can’t.’ It’s extremely frustrating to me.”
Board president Ron Freitas said he understood Porter’s concern that some students might be getting a free pass for not performing in the classroom, but he believed that students’ grades were lower than they would be with in-person instruction due to remote learning.
“In many ways, I see athletics as a way of improving academic excellence,” he said. “And by kicking a kid off a team ... I understand there are positives, but this is a very usual and specific circumstance for me, and I will support it because our kids need it and it’s the best thing for them.”