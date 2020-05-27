Cheers and car horns filled the air as a festive parade of cars slowly drove down North Pacific Avenue in front of Lodi High Tuesday afternoon. Dozens of cars decorated with congratulatory signs, balloons and colorful writing on the windows carried the 2020 Lodi High graduating class down the street. Parents and school staff lined the street and cheered them on, holding signs reading “Congrats class of 2020!” and “You did it! We are so proud!”
It was a different celebration than the regular pomp and circumstance of a traditional graduation, but smiles and happy faces abound as the community came together to celebrate the proud Lodi High 2020 graduates.
Valedictorian Amelia Ellison led the parade, driving down the street as fellow graduate Riley Woznick waved an American flag and Shelby Yarbrough waved red and silver tassels. From one truck, decorated with large golden letters “2020,” a graduate sprayed the on-lookers with a water toy in the afternoon heat. From another, cans were tied and made a clatter as the car drove down the street. “Just graduated!” the back window declared. One simply said: #done. Other cars displayed the names of colleges the graduates will start at in the fall.
Members of the school’s student government began considering alternate ways to celebrate after their traditional graduation was canceled due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was my daughter talking, and saying ‘gosh, we’re not going back to school, we’re not seeing our teachers, they don’t know what colleges we’re going to or what path we’re taking,’ ” mom Mimi Maley explained. Her daughter, Jasmine Shukla, is the student body senior class treasurer.
The parade was a great opportunity for the graduates to let their teachers know what their future would hold, Maley said.
“Some people are going to college, some people are going into the military, some are going into beauty school” Maley said. “Whatever they’re doing, they don’t have any way to communicate that to the teachers and the community. So they thought it would be great to have a commitment day, and then that turned into a parade.”
Mayor Doug Kuehne cheered on the graduates as they drove past.
“I am so happy to be here today to celebrate the class of 2020. They will forever be known as the Corona class, and we’re expecting great things from them,” he said.
“It was pretty cool!” graduate Madelynne Weertman said after the parade. “It was nice to have the opportunity to do something else, even though we couldn’t have a formal graduation at UOP in a crowded area, we still could go in our cars and drive through and celebrate. We got emotional and everything,” she said.
As the parade wound down, the graduates dispersed to continue their celebrations with family and friends. The Maley/Shukla family was invited to another graduate’s backyard, where they will safely watch the virtual graduation on a large outdoor screen.
Weertman had similar plans.
“I am going to watch the virtual graduation, and then social distance party with some friends, and hopefully enjoy the rest of the day without any more crying!”