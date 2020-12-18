A small Christmas drive-thru was held at Woodbridge Elementary in Woodbridge Thursday afternoon. Teachers and staff lined the parking lot and area behind the school, and parents with their children drove past and waved. Principal Neil Young, dressed as Santa, welcomed the students at the entrance to the parking lot.
“After what we’ve been through, we decided we needed this,” Neil said.
The cars passed through a few stations. At the first one staff handed them a bag with items to make a hot chocolate. Lined up around the corner, teachers lined the driveway and waved to their students and exchanged greetings. Paper bags were handed out by the teachers to passing cars at various stations. One station handed out cookies and frosting, so the students can decorate their cookies. Neil said they are having a cookie and frosting competition, and the kids will be putting pictures tonight on Instagram.
But more so, it’s a chance for staff to connect with the students.
“It’s just a chance for some to give gifts, for others to give them their items for third quarter, but more than that, it’s just to connect with our families. That’s the most important thing we’re doing right now.”