Lodi High valedictorian challenged herself to reach new heights

With a 4.714 grade-point average, senior Amelia Ellison said she wasn’t sure she was going to be named Lodi High School’s Valedictorian for the Class of 2020.
“I knew from the beginning of the year I would be at the top of the class,” she said. “I just didn’t know for sure that I would be at the very top. I didn’t work hard to be valedictorian, I just did what I could to challenge myself personally, and it led me to this.”
After Lodi High’s virtual graduation ceremony next Tuesday, Ellison will head to California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo to pursue a degree in civil engineering.
She said she wanted to use skills she learns from the program to help solve problems in the real world when she graduates, and loves learning about math and science.
Her love for math and science came from her parents and Lodi High calculus teacher Kristin Winterhalter, she said.
“Mrs. Winterhalter made my calculus experience fun,” she said. “And my parents are both involved in science. They taught me from a young age to appreciate both of those subjects, and I have throughout school.”
Ellison applied to five different schools in the University of California system, her top two choices originally being UCLA and the University of Southern California. But she chose Cal Poly SLO because the engineering program is well-respected, and she’s heard good things about the school from friends and other Lodians who have attended, she said.
“The overall feeling it gave me when I visited ... it just seemed like the right fit for me,” she said.
During her time at Lodi High, Ellison participated in track and field, and was a tutor with the After School Tutorial Enrichment Program.
She also was a member of the NorCal Science Festival Planning Committee, the Lodi Athletic Advisory Club, the California Scholarship Fund and the Storm Drain Detectives program through the City of Lodi. She participated in campus cleanups and coastal cleanups.
Of all her non-classroom activities, she said she loved track and field the most.
“It was so much fun to work hard and compete, as well as bond with my awesome teammates and coaches,” she said. “It was very disappointing to see this season get canceled. I also loved participating in Storm Drain Detectives all four years of high school. I learned so much about the local watershed and had a lot of fun while doing it.”
Ellison will miss attending school functions such as dances and sporting events, as well as spending time with her friends and sister.
“I’m sad to leave Lodi High behind and let go of all the fun times I’ve had in high school, but I’m excited for all the new things I will experience at Cal Poly,” she said. “There’s so much to learn, so many new people to meet, and so many memories to make in the future. I’m looking forward to this big change in my life and I’m ready to take on new challenges.”
She was grateful and proud to represent the Class of 2020 as Valedictorian, she added, and thanked her family, friends and teachers for their support.
“I also want to recognize all of the hard work that the other top students in my class put in to get to their spots. It could have been any of them in my position,” she said.
Ellison will participate in Lodi High’s Senior Parade at 2 p.m. on May 26, and her valedictorian speech will be included in the virtual graduation at 6 p.m. that evening.
Both events will be livestreamed on the school’s YouTube channel, as well as the Lodi Unified School District Facebook page.