Delta to showcase CTE programs for those affected by pandemic

STOCKTON — With many residents out of work and looking for new careers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, San Joaquin Delta College will be showcasing programs that can launch students into new jobs that are now in high demand.
Throughout the month of February, Delta will be celebrating Career and Technical Education Exploration Month by offering eight, 30-minute virtual workshops focused on industries such as multimedia, engineering, radiology and nursing, among others, every Tuesday and Thursday.
“Some may think of Delta College as a springboard to a university education, and for many students it certainly is,” Superintendent and President Dr. Omid Pourzanjani said in a media statement Tuesday.
“But with more than 32 career technical education programs and more than 100 short-term certificates available, there are wonderful opportunities for students to attend Delta and progress directly into the workforce right after graduation, without needing a four-year degree,” he said.
The college said some of its career education programs have doubled or tripled student income after graduation.
For example, students who enrolled in Delta’s registered nursing program in 2018 saw a 588% increase in earnings, and 93% of them obtained a living wage — the highest rate in the state. In addition, 100% of students were employed in a job similar to their field of study, the college said.
Students training for a career as a psychiatric technician saw a 225% percent increase in earnings, and 97% of them obtained a living wage — again, the best in the state. And 100% of them again found similar jobs to their field of study.
Some programs can be completed in as little as one year, and more than two-thirds of Delta students are eligible for free tuition. Even with tuition, the college says its $46 per unit fee is an affordable choice in an era of extreme college debt.
Across the U.S., half of all science, technology, engineering, and math jobs — STEM — call for workers with less than a bachelor’s degree, according to the Association for Career and Technical Education.
“Career technical education programs at Delta are a hidden gem,” Dean of CTE and Workforce Development Salvador Vargas said in Tuesday’s media statement.
“Our goal in February is to simply raise awareness, particularly in the COVID-19 era as many have been displaced from their jobs and may be considering a new career,” he said. “We invite you to attend our upcoming events and urge you to strongly consider what Delta has to offer.”