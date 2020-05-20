Students in Delta College’s Introduction to Multimedia class have closed out another semester, producing articles, videos and audio interviews about the San Joaquin Valley.
Traditionally, students in the MCOM 10 class will each focus on a topic of local interest — ranging from local businesses to ghost hunters to comic conventions — and publish the final multimedia story at www.pulse209.com. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related campus closure, however, forced a change in production.
This semester, most students in the class focused on the pandemic itself, and how it has affected both themselves and those around them. In partnership with The Collegian, Delta College’s award-winning student newspaper, those stories have been published at www.deltacollegian.net/covid19.
Aside from the COVID-19 series, three projects on other topics were also completed.
Aaliyah Nguyen and Ally Li looked at the culture of tea in Lodi, profiling Hidden Tea Room and Tea Tasting, both tea shops in the city.
Isabel Sweet sought to find groups working to encourage local art and support artists, and examined how both The Write Place and The Press are doing just that in downtown Stockton.
And Kimberly Benavides talked to a teacher at French Camp Elementary School to find out just how much work goes into providing quality education for students.
All projects in the Introduction to Multimedia class are student-led, from brainstorming to production to completion. Students pitch the stories, interview the sources, take photographs, and shoot and edit videos themselves.