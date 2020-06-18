In recent weeks, the Lodi Unified School District’s Board of Education has considered having its some 28,000 students return to campus on a part-time status in the coming school year, with the possibility of participating in distance learning.
Prior to Tuesday night’s board of education meeting, about 50 parents protested the idea of distance learning outside the district office at 1305 E. Vine St., demanding their students return to campus in the fall.
District staff at past board meetings has acknowledged that most parents have raised concern about their children being home while they are at work and want full-time instruction on campus.
However, Dr. Cathy Nichols Washer, the district’s superintendent, told the board Tuesday that the results of a recent online survey determined that 27% of district parents prefer an all-distance learning model for the fall, as do 28% of Lodi Unified teachers.
“There is no perfect solution, no solution that everyone would like, and every plan will be opposed by someone,” Washer said. “Knowing that, we need to make the best plans we can, given the information we have, and closely review guidelines from the appropriate authorities.”
Because about a quarter of parents and teachers prefer distance learning in the fall, Superintendent of Secondary Education Jeff Palmquist and McNair High School principal Mark Dawson worked with some teachers to create three models for a “digital cohort” that provides remote instruction to parallel classes on campus.
Dawson said all curriculum would be offered digitally, giving students access to subjects such as English, math, health and driver’s education, biology, conceptual physics, chemistry, physical education, Spanish and art.
In speaking with various principals around the district, Dawson said the consensus was this “digital cohort” would be preferred by incoming freshmen or sophomores who have a set academic schedule that does not provide opportunities to enroll in extracurricular programs or electives.
He said as many as six teachers at each school site could manage the cohort, although that could change depending on the amount of students who prefer this kind in instruction in the fall. Students are expected to participate for an entire year, he said.
There would also be an option for students to participate in a blended cohort in which they could take both digital courses and attend class on campus.
“A student may choose to take five classes digitally, but then there might be that one class they can’t take digitally, that they have to take in person,” Dawson said. “(This would be for) the student in an ag program or CTE program. They still need to come to class for that specialized program.”
Students could also enroll in a second blended learning model that mirrors the district’s existing independent study program, he said, adding this could be a fallback if the other two options don’t work.
Board member Courtney Porter said the digital cohort was a good framework, but urged Dawson and Palmquist to have more teachers involved in the planning process.
“This is only as good as the teachers involved,” he said. “It doesn’t work unless the teachers that are involved are providing curriculum, checking the work. If teachers aren’t involved in this and don’t have a passion for it, it’s a nice framework, but that’s all it is.”
Staff also presented a plan for distance learning at the elementary level for those families who don’t feel comfortable sending their students to campus during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In order to provide remote instruction, staff said teachers would use Google classroom to send either daily or weekly curriculum to their students in the form of slides, complete with reminders to take breaks, eat lunch and get some exercise.
Still on the table is the hybrid model at both the elementary and high school levels, in which students would be divided into two groups and attend class two days of the week. Students would participate in distance learning another two days.
High school students would be on campus alternate days, while elementary students would be on campus two consecutive days.
All students would have distance learning instruction on the fifth day of the week, most likely Friday. That day would also be used as a preparation day for teachers and staff.
Board member George Neely said he was not a fan of the hybrid models at the elementary schools, stating their class structure is different from that at the high school level.
He said one of the amenities parents like at the elementary level is child care on campus, and the district needed to find a way to continue providing that for the community.
“We need to have elementary schools open at normal business operation,” he said. “That doesn’t mean we need to have everyone back in the classroom at the same time. We could have a morning and afternoon shift where the morning kids are in class while the afternoon kids could be doing something else at school.”
Ansel Adams Elementary School teacher Lori Celiz said while the hybrid models may not be ideal at the moment, it may be what is necessary. However, she disagreed with the proposal to teach in the classroom two consecutive days out of the week and provide remote learning to those students who don’t come to class at the same time.
Celiz said the district could have teachers who aren’t comfortable returning to the classroom provide distance learning to students with similar apprehensions.
“We all realize some parents are hesitant to send their children to schools and would rather have distance learning 100% of the time,” she said. “But it’s come to my attention that maybe the district’s intention is to make (distance learning) assigned to the classroom teachers’ duty as well. I don’t think that will work. We’re already double teaching, and to have another layer of full-time distance learning I think is really irresponsible, and I don’t think it’s best for what students need.”
The board will continue to discuss options for the coming school year at future meetings. There is no set date as to when it will make a decision. The first day of school is Aug. 3.