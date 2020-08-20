Administrators and school staff on Tuesday said while the first week of the school year in the Lodi Unified School District was different and challenging, it was still a great success in an age of “21st Century learning.”
Teachers and principals shared their experiences with full-time distance learning with the district’s Board of Education during its regular meeting Tuesday night as part of an update on the start of the 2020-21 school year.
“All 30 of my students have perfect attendance thus far,” Heritage Elementary School teacher Analia Puga said. “One hundred percent of them went to school to pick up their materials and Chromebooks prior to school. For me, this is the first step for success — showing up and being prepared.”
A teacher with Lodi Unified for 23 years, Puga credited her students’ commitment to attending class remotely to her communication with families weeks before the first day of instruction.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Puga made it an annual tradition to send letters to families and set up meetings with parents to discuss how she will work to ensure their children receive quality education. Her meetings were also used to let families know how she will communicate with them throughout the year.
With remote instruction, her methods have not changed. A letter was sent to families, and she set up 30-minute Zoom meetings with parents and their students.
During the meetings, Puga made sure students could join Google Classroom and that their Zoom features were working. If any families had technology issues, Puga contacted the district’s technology support services division to guide parents through the setup process.
“I speak to my parents, and I’m very transparent,” she said. “I love my students, I love my parents and the community I work for. I tell them their student is going to break the cycle. I tell these parents they must support me, they must support their child, because the habits of a scholar do not develop overnight. They develop over time.”
Puga told parents that if their student is absent she will call them, not at the end of the day, but on the spot to see where their child is, she said.
Dr. Cathy Nichols Washer, the district’s superintendent, said average daily attendance during the first week of school increased from 25,719 on Aug. 10 to 26,668 by Aug. 13. The district’s total enrollment for the 2020-21 school year is 28,426.
“A good majority of district students logged on for the first week of school,” Washer said.
Lindsay Streeter, principal at Nichols Elementary School, said communication with students, staff and parents has been key to ensure the first week and a half of the new year was stress-free.
While there was frustration from parents and teachers that the district’s calendar had changed from an Aug. 3 start date to Aug. 10, she said, as of Tuesday she had heard nothing but positive feedback from the community about the switch.