When Elkhorn Elementary School teacher Hank Chau was visited by his principal and representatives from the San Joaquin County Office of Education in his classroom Tuesday morning, he thought they were there only to film him teaching science, technology, engineering and mathematics curriculum.
Little did he know, though, they were visiting to present him with the Albert Brocchini Memorial STEM Teacher of the Year award.
Brett States, the STEM Director with the SJCOE, presented Chau with a plaque as he conducted a Zoom session with his 10:30 a.m. class.
Nominated by his eighth grade students Caden Cao and Haroon Abdulgader, Chau said it was all the students he teaches that made the award special.
“These (students) really bring so much happiness to my life,” Chau said. “And when I’m here, I’m filled with joy, because no matter how much work I have to put in, I think of my students. And somehow they just re-ignite my fire and I’m ready to go. I think part of that is because we have a good heart, and a good connection with the students.”
In their nomination, Cao and Abdulgader said Chau had gone “above and beyond” with his teaching methods, enriching their STEM education and encouraging many hands-on activities in class.
“Every single day he’ll always have something fun for us,” Cao said. “And he’ll have time for extra-curricular help with stuff like science and other things. Every time Mr. Chau has a coding event, he’ll give us instruction and then he’ll help us.”
The two students said daily activities range from physics to engineering, and Chau always makes things fun and interconnected while maintaining an educational atmosphere.
One day they might create a board game, and the next they might build a rubber band-powered car, they said.
“Not only is it fun, it’s something educational,” Abdulgader said. “I feel he’s just a great teacher and passionate about what career he chose. I think he’s going to mold us into great people.”
States said the boys’ reason for nominating Chau paints a nice picture of why he is so inspiring as a teacher.
“What I love from that student voice is that you’re teaching not just concepts, you’re teaching skills,” States said as he presented Chau with the award. “Perseverance, engineering, very inspirational and (the students) should be very proud to have him as a teacher.”
Elkhorn Principal Pat White said Chau came to the school about five years ago to start the STEM program at the campus, and it has quickly become the most popular course there.
“A lot of that is because of the projects he brings to the students,” she said. “He spends a great deal of time researching projects that are really student-driven. And he’s just very passionate not just about teaching, but about his students as well. Not just their education, but their well-being.”
White said Chau is very involved in the Elkhorn community as well, representing the school at the NorCal Science Festival each year at Tokay High School.
She said students flock to his booth because he presents hands-on and engaging projects everyone can try to master.
Some of the projects he has overseen on campus include building PPC submarines that his students were able to program and maneuver through an underwater obstacle course, as well as programmable canes for the blind.
Working with the Stockton Center for the Blind, Chau wrote a grant for funding from the Cortopassi Foundation so his students could build walking devices with sensors on the end that would warn the user when nearing an object by vibrating, defeating the purpose of running into something at the last minute.
White said his students would be outside during class testing the canes, and if they weren’t working properly, they’d waste no time running back into class to tweak the coding on the sensors.
“A sign of a great teacher is when (students) want to come back and volunteer in the classroom,” White said. “We have high school and college students coming back to help him and donate their time because they love being around his energy.”
Lodi Unified School District Board of Education member Gary Knackstedt said Chau was a great example of how teaching can not only be done in the classroom, but online.
He said Chau has the students’ complete attention, whether it is in the classroom or remotely, and it’s exactly what the board and district want teachers to be able to do.
“I’m a huge proponent of anything that is hands-on education,” Knackstedt said. “And STEM is a great example of that. He’s been able to take the program to a higher level. You can see he’s got all his kids extremely involved. It’s a great example that while distance learning is not our first choice, it can be done if you have quality teachers like Mr. Chau.”
To make distance learning work, Chau said teachers have to make a solid connection with their students, and let them know that instructors truly care about their education, their lives, and their well-being.
“No matter what kind of kids you have, if you connect that through distance learning, they seem to work well with you,” he said. “The teaching profession took me by surprise. Now I’m looking back and thinking, what a great place to be that you are able to have really an impact you make when you are here.”