San Joaquin Delta College and University of the Pacific have gone virtual this year with a selection of innovative Black History Month events and programs.
The Delta College African American Employees Council invites students and the wider community to take part in two special events:
• Venus Jones, Poetic Soldier: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18
Jones will lead a spoken word and poetry writing workshop via Zoom, presented by the Associated Students of Delta College. Students who have paid their student activity fee will receive a prize for attending.
• Professor Carrissa Anderson: 12:30 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25
Anderson will deliver a presentation on the history of Black History Month, and the importance of learning, healing and advocacy, as part of Delta’s next Campus Conversation.
In addition to the two presentations, AAEC President James Forte has created a slideshow with ideas for learning about Black history, inspiring quotes and more.
For more information as well as Zoom links to register for the two events, as well as a link to Forte’s PowerPoint slideshow, visit www.deltacollege.edu/article/honoring-black-history-month.
University of the Pacific is hosting a number of virtual events in the coming days:
• Stepping Into Industry: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18
Cheyenne Harris (Class of 2017), Michael Orozco (Class of 2015) and Alex Berry will offer a presentation on racial disparity in the technology field, intersectionality and the impact of Black and indigenous consumers.
• Black History Month Trivia: Noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23
Pacific Athletics will host an interactive Kahoot trivia competition.
• Celebration by Step Afrika!: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28
Founded in 1994 by C. Brian Williams, Step Afrika! has performed in more than 60 countries. The professional dance company explores and shares the traditional African American art of stepping. The event includes a collection of filmed performances as well as a Q-and-A session.
Registration is required for the events. For more information or to register, visit calendar.pacific.edu/group/Blackhistorymonth.