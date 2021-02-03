The Lodi Unified School District looks to be approaching a budget cliff in three years due to an “extreme” decline in student enrollment.
Leonard Kahn, the district’s chief business officer, told the Board of Education on Tuesday that the student population dropped by 1,250 since the 2018-19 academic year, equaling a loss of $11.9 million in average daily attendance funding provided by the state.
In addition, he said the 1,250 students lost is equal to 148 full-time teacher positions.
While attendance projections for future years are unknown, Kahn suggested the board refrain from adding any cost-of-living adjustments to the budget unless it is willing to readjust other expenses.
“Given the current declining enrollment and the projected revenue fall, putting anything on the salary scale on an ongoing basis is a fiscally dangerous thing,” Kahn said. “Realistically, there’s no way we can cut those teacher (positions). It would cause issues with class size caps and bargaining agreements, and (class size reduction) funding with K-8.”
The district will most likely not see the $12 million shortfall from the current enrollment drop until 2022, because it is currently protected by a “hold harmless” agreement during the COVID-19 pandemic approved by the state legislature that ensures funding for schools, Kahn said.
A cost-of-living adjustment of 3.26% was included in the 2019-20 budget, Kahn said, but it merely kept 50 jobs in the district for one year. A cost-of-living adjustment of the 2020-21 year was canceled.
“There is really no more extra revenue that we can count on, even in these protected years, to offset the cost of the overstaffing,” he said. “We do have reserves, but they are assigned to things we are already doing.”
Some of those reserves Kahn noted Tuesday include an operational reserve of about $21.1 million, which includes $12.3 million designated for economic uncertainty. There is also a $9 million reserve to recruit and retain teachers, he said.
Lodi High School teacher Jen Cassel balked at the district’s claims it will be short on cash, stating there is $96 million in reserves available to shift to other purposes, including teacher salaries and benefits.
If the district is destitute, she questioned, why did it spend money on a Las Vegas call center crisis intervention, and why have real estate acquisitions been on recent agendas?
She also asked why the district is considering building new schools if it cannot afford to give teachers pay raises or competitive salaries, and now students are leaving.
“We all have household budgets, and we’re all well aware that you simply can’t have it both ways,” she said. “You can not talk about belt tightening during a shopping spree. You can not boast about your diet while you’re devouring a donut. So this is why the trust the teachers have in presentations like these is very low. The public too has the right to question the use of taxpayer money. If a district does not prioritize the recruitment and retention of quality teachers, then all the Las Vegas call centers, outside tutoring and (social emotional learning) pilots aren’t going to do you a bit of good.”
Teacher Lisa Wilkins said some of the reserves designated for teacher recruitment and salaries was not meant to sit idly in a bank account, but rather be used continuously to serve the students. That means giving teachers a COLA raise each year to keep them in the district, she said.
Michelle Orgon, president of the Lodi Education Association, said the board directed superintendent Cathy Nichols-Washer to create a budget advisory committee, which began meeting at the start of the school year.
However, Orgon said those meetings were halted just as the committee was becoming familiar with the budget and where it could possibly trim expenses without hurting students. She wanted to know why the meetings abruptly ended.
“I think you have plenty of time and money where you could be adjusting your balance sheet,” Orgon said. “You can be readjusting, just as suggested, to move things from certain categories where you want to recruit and retain teachers, where you want to recruit and retain your other professionals, counselors and support staff. We can’t get students back if we keep bleeding students and don’t have the money then and don’t put money forward to keep your teachers and staff here.”
Board chair Ron Freitas responded to Orgon’s concerns, stating he too was on the advisory committee and would like to see meetings resume.
Board member George Neely is a California School Board Association delegate, and said other districts across the state are reporting similar challenges with revenue shortfall and declining enrollment. In San Joaquin County, he said only Lammersville Elementary School District in Tracy was seeing an increase in enrollment.
Neely said declining enrollment was not a matter of students leaving, but a matter of having more students at the high school level than in the lower ones each year.
“You can’t lose a class of 2,000 and replace it with 1,600 for very long,” he said. “We do have some tough decisions to make, and I think we need to relook at these budgetary goals in the long run. We need to involve everybody in that discussion. And it needs to start really soon so we can be prepared for the new future — the future after COVID.”
Board member Courtney Porter questioned if the district is losing students and revenue, it should not be developing agreements with charter schools, creating digital academies or online courses that contribute to a declining enrollment.
“Why aren’t we trying to recapture all those things that maybe we can do now. I agree that we’re bleeding students, but I don’t think we’re doing everything we could,” he said. “How many kids are going to charter schools? How many are going to St. Mary’s? How many are in online charter schools? We don’t know. And those are the things we need to do to market ourselves better.”
The board did not take any action on the budget Tuesday night.