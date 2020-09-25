Students and their teachers streamed out of St. Anne’s School in small organized groups on Wednesday at noon, the third day of the school’s in-class learning.
The students, all wearing masks, were then divided into sibling groups on the sidewalk, keeping a safe distance between each other. Parents waited in their cars to pick up their children, with a student’s name posted on the windshield of each car. One by one, the groups of students were released to their parents.
The younger students were being picked up in the front of the school while Principal Elizabeth Mar was helping direct the release of older students in the back of the school.
Three local private schools — St. Anne’s, Lodi SDA Elementary School and Lodi Christian School — have been granted waivers by the county to reopen after starting the year with distance learning due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It took months of hard work and preparation for the schools to finally be able to open their doors to students again. St. Anne’s and Lodi SDA have already reopened, while Lodi Christian plans to open on Monday, Sept. 28.
“I am thrilled, I think both the children and parents were ready to have it happen,” said Julie Coldani, who has three children enrolled at St. Anne’s. “These last couple of days they have come home so joyful from being able to interact with their teachers and their classmates,” she said.
The plethora of changes mandated to reopen schools are apparent even before the children arrive to school in the morning. Before the start of the in-class learning, students and their families had to take a health survey, and if there are any changes they must immediately report that to school officials, Mar said. When the students arrive at school, they also go through a verbal wellness check.
“We check their temperature daily, and then we ask them if they are experiencing any signs or symptoms of COVID-19. If they are not, then they are free to enter the building.”
Then they enter and follow marked paths, so that they are not crossing grades as they enter, Mar explained. Outside of their classrooms, they are greeted by their teachers, where they are given hand sanitizer before entering the classroom. Once in the classrooms, there is a mister that sanitizes the air.
The school’s drop-off time is 7:30 to 8:15 a.m. and at 8:15 the day begins with prayer and instruction. During the check-in time, the teachers have various activities that they have the kids work on, like silently reading, or working on their math facts, while they wait for the day to begin.
Throughout the day, the students stay in their designated classroom. All students and teachers wear face covers, and each child is seated behind a plastic barrier attached to the desk, while socially distancing. Frequent hand washing practices are in place, and even bathroom breaks are highly organized, with only one class, or cohort, allowed at a time. A staff member is present inside, monitoring hand washing and ensuring all safety protocols are followed. Each classroom also has sinks and soap dispensers for hand washing.
A janitor works throughout the day, sanitizing frequently touched surfaces, and at night, a cleaning crew comes in and cleans the school.
The Lodi Seventh Day Adventist elementary school also opened up its doors to students Monday, after going through the same process of planning and preparation. As a requirement, all schools must post their COVID-19 reopening plan on their website, a requirement for obtaining the waiver to open. The plan includes a plan to address positive COVID-19 cases or community surges, illness and prevention plan, campus access, hygiene, protective equipment, physical distancing, cleaning/disinfecting, and a cohort plan, among others.
“It’s been an adjustment,” Principal Patty Osborne said. “When plans are in place on paper, they are a little bit different in plans than actuality. But we have terrific parents and terrific students. They are rolling with it, and we’re getting the system down now. It’s good, it just took a little longer than we thought to get it all going the right direction.”
Osborne said the biggest challenge initially was to keep the children distanced when lining up or arriving at school.
“It’s easy in the classroom, because our desks are socially distanced, but at arrival times, we have the marks on the ground, but kids tend to gravitate to talking to each other,” she said.
So they started utilizing the “hold the arms out both ways, you can’t be any closer than that” strategy, and they are getting it, she explained. That helped them to visualize it better.
“It’s gotten to the point now where all we have to do is hold our arms out and that’s the signal to spread out again,” Osborne said.
The school has also set up hula hoops in the yard so that students attending outdoor classes know where they can sit and still be socially distanced.
Lodi SDA has 14-16 students per classroom, some with dividers between desks. The schools has hired extra cohort teachers, and every room in the school — the library, the STEM lab, the music room, the pavilion outdoors — is currently being utilized to spread the students out.
“The teachers are doing some outdoor classes, just because the weather is beautiful,” she said, adding that they can handle all students indoors when the weather becomes inclement. When everyone is forced inside, the school has limited enrollment to ensure proper distancing.
“But for right now, the weather is beautiful, we have picnic tables outside, the kids are eating outdoors, and meeting for some classes outdoors,” she said.
Osborne said the biggest adjustment for the teachers has been how they deliver lessons. Following safety mandates has also limited some group learning exercises and all toys and class supplies are placed in individual bags for each student and no sharing is allowed.
Students at schools that have reopened have the option to stay in remote learning, and around a dozen students at each school have opted to do so.
At Lodi Christian School, staff is getting ready to open their doors next Monday for elementary students. The school has had to hire more staff to keep students in cohorts no larger than 14, Principal Ron Hill said.
“Basically, we had to split classrooms in half,” Hill said, adding that there has been additional staff training and many procedures for cleaning and sterilizing put in place in order to meet health guidelines.
“Everybody is very excited,” Hill said about the school reopening. The school has sent home their 30-page waiver all parents have to read and sign.
“There is a lot things the parents have to do, and a lot of it is on them — the heath screening, things like that. Regardless of all the bumps in the road, they are very excited to be back in school where kids should be. In a classroom learning,” Hill said.
The reopening has been challenging, but Osborne is very happy to finally have her students back on campus.
“I think the one thing that really hit me was how really wonderful it was to have the laughter and the noise of students back on campus. If you go into teaching, that is your passion, and as hard as we try to make online learning fun and interactive, it’s just not the same as when you’re face to face. The teachers at end of that first day said ‘this is why we do what we do’. It just felt right,” she said.
On Wednesday, mom Michelle Dal Porto was waiting in her car outside St. Anne’s for her two children, Rocco, 12, and Luciana, 9.
“We’re excited. We have full confidence in the school. The kids were really looking forward to it,” Dal Porto said. “They said they feel safe, and they enjoy seeing their friends.”
Coldani echoed Dal Porto’s sentiments.
“I am very confident that they are safe and healthy at school, and that’s not an issue for me one bit.”
She said the teachers did an exceptional job with distance learning, but being in a classroom is so much better for the children, their health and well being.
“I just feel such a difference in their behavior in these last few days, being in class, compared to these last six months that they have been home. I am seeing it in my children and I hope the other families at our school are seeing it as well,” Coldani said.