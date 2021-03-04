Since 1987, the United States has celebrated women’s contributions to its history throughout the month of March.
Women’s History Month grew out of a week-long celebration, started in Sonoma County in 1978. The weeklong event soon became so popular that it gained national recognition, and was first championed as a national event by Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, and Rep. Barbara Mikulski, D-Md., in 1981.
Each year, the National Women’s History Project declares a theme, and 2021’s is “Valiant Women of the Vote: Refusing to Be Silenced.” The theme honors women like Lodi’s own Laura DeForce Gordon, a prominent advocate of women’s suffrage, lawyer and newspaper publisher.
The City of Lodi honored that theme at Wednesday evening’s meeting by granting final approval to a mural by Tony Segale, to be installed on the wall between the World of Wonders Science Museum and the parking garage on North Sacramento Street.
The Lodi City Council approved the mural project and authorized funding on June 3, 2020, and the Lodi Arts Commission and Lodi Arts Foundation sent out a call to artists. Segale was selected to paint the mural.
Segale’s original design featured a women’s suffrage activist riding a bicycle. However, he changed the design in June to recognize that, despite the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote in 1920, some women weren’t able to exercise that right at first.
“This honors and celebrates the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote,” he said. “But what it actually did was give only white women the right to vote. It took decades for different races to get the right to vote. It wasn’t until the Civil Rights Act in 1965 when everybody got the right to vote.”
Segale changed the mural so that one half of the woman is a 1920s white suffrage activist, and the other half is a modern woman representing all races.
The Lodi Arts Commission is also in the process of identifying sites throughout Lodi with historic significance to local women for a walking trail and presentation that will be available by app. Anyone interested in sponsoring or donating toward the walking trail project may visit www.lodiarts.org for information on contacting the commission.
San Joaquin Delta College and University of the Pacific are hosting a number of virtual events, open to the community, to honor women who left their mark on local and national history. All of the events are free.
- 5:30 p.m. today: Virtual opening reception for “VOICES: Stockton Women’s Art Collective,” the new exhibit at Delta’s L.H. Horton Jr. Gallery. VOICES presents the work of eight women artists who currently form the collective and share a connection to life in Stockton and to creating art. The VOICES collective was formed in October 2018 with a group of seven women for an exhibition in March 2019 at the Mexican Heritage Center. To view the exhibit or find out how to attend the virtual opening, visit gallery.deltacollege.edu.
- 8 p.m. today and March 18: Pacific will host “A&E Presents: Brickyard Series.” The recurring virtual event will focus on Women’s History Month. Find out more at calendar.pacific.edu/group/womenshistorymonth.
- 4 p.m. March 17: Pacific will host “My Identity is my Superpower,” a watch party of actor America Ferrera’s TED Talk followed by a conversation. Visit calendar.pacific.edu/group/womenshistorymonth.
- 3:30 p.m. March 18: Delta will host “Rosie Reimagined,” a virtual workshop where students can learn about local Career Technical Education programs offered by Delta College and other trade industry partners, and hear from women working in those industries. Visit www.deltacollege.edu/event/rosie-reimagined.
- 1:30 p.m. March 22: Delta will host “Witches: Author talk with Sarah Lohman.” Join Lohman as she explores the creative women who history labeled as “witches.” For more information or the Zoom link, visit www.tinyurl.com/lohman-witches.
Delta is also inviting the community to donate to the college’s Student Food Pantry.
“Historically, women have often been responsible for food preparation for the family and right now, a lot of students are facing food insecurity during this national crisis,” the college noted in a press release.
Donations are tax-deductible. For more information, visit www.deltacollege.edu/student-life/office-student-activities/student-food-pantry.
For a more national perspective, the Library of Congress, National Archives and Records Administration, National Endowment for the Humanities, National Gallery of Art, National Park Service, Smithsonian Institution and United States Holocaust Memorial Museum have joined to present several virtual events as well.
Find a calendar of events and a link to “Girlhood (It’s complicated),” a virtual art and history exhibition, at www.womenshistorymonth.gov.