The symptoms of hunger pangs — abdominal pain, contractions in the stomach area, and a feeling of “emptiness” in the stomach — are symptoms many college students today are all too familiar with.
According to a study by the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office and the Hope Center for College, Community, and Justice, 41% of students surveyed in the California Community Colleges system reported they skipped meals or ate smaller portions for financial reasons.
In addition, 12% of students surveyed reported they had not eaten for an entire day during the previous month due to a lack of funds.
The prevalence of food insecurity amongst college students has prompted leaders at San Joaquin Delta College to start a dialogue in an attempt to raise awareness.
At 4 p.m. Thursday, Delta will host a virtual event entitled “Student Food Insecurity: An Equity Issue” on the video conferencing platform Zoom. The webinar will include a virtual tour of the institution’s Student Food Pantry and a testimonial from a student, according to a press release from Alex Breitler, Delta College’s director of marketing, communications and outreach.
In an email interview, Breitler credited Dr. Angela Tos, Dean of Enrollment Services and Student Development at Delta, as having “the vision” behind the event.
Tos recognized the importance of “making the community aware of the basic needs issues faced by students,” she said.
Tos cited two reasons as to why awareness needs to be brought to this topic.
“First, the community should be aware of the circumstances that our students are facing and the impact it has on their success,” she said. “Second, for those in a position to contribute to the support of students through monetary or pantry donations, it gives them a better idea of the need.”
Shayla Walker, director of student activities and of the Student Food Pantry at Delta College, said students can’t be expected to perform at their highest levels if their basic needs are being unmet.
“It makes it more challenging for students to focus and be successful in and outside of the classroom if they have to worry about where they will get their next meal,” Walker said.
Walker, along with the rest of her staff at the Student Food Pantry, aim to ease some of students’ worries.
Although campus has shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Student Food Pantry has continued to offer food distributions via drive-thru twice a month. The next drive-thru food distribution will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 28 in the S1 parking lot on campus.
Since the Student Food Pantry opened in March 2019, it has served approximately 5,688 students, not including numbers from the current semester, Walker said.
“When we were on campus, sometimes we would get 150 students visiting the food pantry in one day,” she said.
In addition to the webinar and the continued efforts of the Student Food Pantry’s staff, Delta College will host a series of workshops throughout the month of October to address basic needs, Tos said.
The upcoming workshops, which will discuss local housing resources and financial aid, are set to be held on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29.
For more information, visit www.deltacollege.edu/events.